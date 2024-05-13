|
13.05.2024 16:55:48
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins
9.25 CHF -1.30%
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company has been notified of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 9 May 2024 by Rosamund Roberts (a PCA of PDMR Nick Roberts) in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below.
For Further information please contact:
Will Lang
Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)7468 713734
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|321196
|EQS News ID:
|1901843
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
