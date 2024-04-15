Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’456 0.7%  SPI 15’161 0.7%  Dow 37’983 -1.2%  DAX 18’160 1.3%  Euro 0.9728 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’027 1.5%  Gold 2’358 0.6%  Bitcoin 60’537 0.9%  Dollar 0.9143 0.0%  Öl 89.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Temenos1245391Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132
Top News
Möglicher Standort für Batteriefabrik: VW-Tochter AUDI zeigt wohl Interesse an Heilbronn - VW-Aktie höher
Kryptobörse Bitkub vor IPO? Das müssen Interessenten wissen
Warren Buffett holt weitere Aktien von Liberty SiriusXM ins Berkshire-Depot
Ausblick: Ericsson legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Goldman Sachs-Aktie freundlich: Goldman Sachs startet mit überraschendem Gewinnsprung ins Jahr
Suche...
0% Kommission

Travis Perkins Aktie [Valor: 110830522 / ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.04.2024 14:40:03

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero Travis Perkins-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Travis Perkins
8.36 CHF -0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

15-Apr-2024 / 13:40 GMT/BST

The Company was notified on 11th April 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 10th April 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company’s BAYE scheme as set out below.
 
Name Number of Shares Purchased Price
Nick Roberts 20 £7.435574

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
Ph- +44 7391 883129
Notification of Dealing Form
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a) Name Nick Roberts
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company’s BAYE scheme
c) Price(s) and volume (s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)
£7.435574   20
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
£7.435574 20 £148.711471
e) Date of the transaction 10th April, 2024
f) Place of the transaction XLON
               

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 315704
EQS News ID: 1880679

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880679&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten