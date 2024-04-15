|
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company was notified on 11th April 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 10th April 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company’s BAYE scheme as set out below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
Ph- +44 7391 883129
Notification of Dealing Form
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|315704
|EQS News ID:
|1880679
