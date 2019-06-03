<
03.06.2019 10:24:37

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03-Jun-2019 / 09:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travis Perkins PLC

(the 'Company')

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

 

Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 3 June 2019 at a share price of £12.255 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure.

 

PDMR

Number of

Shares

acquired

Total Holding of

shares following

acquisition

Ruth Anderson

 

75

4,880

Stuart Chambers

 

286

5,443

Coline McConville

 

73

2,918

Peter Redfern

 

66

9,754

Christopher Rogers

 

72

8,029

John Rogers

 

46

2,366

 

The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.

For further information please contact:

 

 

 

Helen O'Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)1604 685910

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name
  1. Ruth Anderson
  2. Stuart Chambers
  3. Coline McConville
  4. Peter Redfern
  5. Christopher Rogers
  6. John Rogers

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification in each case

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB0007739609

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 £ 12.255

 
  1.   75
  2. 286
  3.   73
  4.   66
  5.   72
  6.   46

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£12.255
  1. 75
  2. 286
  3. 73
  4. 66
  5. 72
  6. 46
  1. £919.13
  2. £3,504.93
  3. £894.62
  4. £808.83
  5. £882.36
  6. £563.73

e)

Date of the transaction

3 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 

 
ISIN: GB0007739609
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 8929
EQS News ID: 818327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818327&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
