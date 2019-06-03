Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



03-Jun-2019 / 09:24 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 3 June 2019 at a share price of £12.255 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure. PDMR Number of Shares acquired Total Holding of shares following acquisition Ruth Anderson 75 4,880 Stuart Chambers 286 5,443 Coline McConville 73 2,918 Peter Redfern 66 9,754 Christopher Rogers 72 8,029 John Rogers 46 2,366 The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below. For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Ruth Anderson Stuart Chambers Coline McConville Peter Redfern Christopher Rogers John Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification in each case 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 12.255 75 286 73 66 72 46 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £12.255 75 286 73 66 72 46 £919.13 £3,504.93 £894.62 £808.83 £882.36 £563.73 e) Date of the transaction 3 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

