03.06.2019 10:24:37
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins PLC
(the 'Company')
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 3 June 2019 at a share price of £12.255 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure.
The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Helen O'Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)1604 685910
Notification of Dealing Form
|ISIN:
|GB0007739609
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|8929
|EQS News ID:
|818327
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
