Travis Perkins: Chair (designate) appointment

10 July 2024

Travis Perkins plc: Directorate change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc (“Group or Company”) makes the following announcement.

Chair (designate) appointment

Travis Perkins plc is pleased to announce that Geoff Drabble is appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2024. He has also been appointed Chair (designate) from the same date and will take up the position of Chair as soon as his capacity allows.

Geoff brings unrivalled experience in publicly listed businesses across the building materials distribution, equipment hire and tools markets in which the Travis Perkins Group operates, gained from both executive and non-executive roles.

Geoff is Chair of Ferguson plc, the building materials distribution business listed on the New York and London Stock Exchanges, which primarily operates in North America. He is also currently Chair of DS Smith Plc, the international packaging company. He was a Non-Executive Director of Howden Joinery Group plc, the UK’s leading specialist kitchen supplier, from 2015 to 2023, serving latterly as its Senior Independent Director.

In his executive career, Geoff was Group Chief Executive of Ashtead Group plc, the FTSE 100 listed international equipment hire company, from 2006 to 2019 and previously held senior executive positions in Laird Group plc and Black and Decker Corp.

Jez Maiden, Interim Chair, commented:

“Geoff brings a deep and relevant skill set to the Board, particularly with respect to building materials distribution and equipment hire. He has been successful at the most senior executive and non-executive levels, and I am pleased that he is joining us as a Non-Executive Director and Chair (designate).

“With Pete Redfern announced as our new Chief Executive Officer and Duncan Cooper recently joining as Chief Financial Officer, we have a strong and experienced Board and leadership team to drive value for all our stakeholders.”

Geoff Drabble commented:

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of Travis Perkins and look forward to working closely with Pete, Duncan and the wider executive team as we look to create a simpler, more efficient, customer-centric business, focused on maximising its inherent strengths. I am excited by the opportunity to contribute towards returning the business to growth and to create a pathway to improving profitability and creating significant shareholder value.”

There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Geoff Drabble under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/204 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and has been authorised for release by Robin Miller General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins FGS Global Matt Worster Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 251 3801 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

Remuneration Disclosure:

Geoff will be paid in accordance with the current Directors’ Remuneration Policy and such future Directors' Remuneration policies as are approved by shareholders from time to time. As a Non-Executive Director he will receive an annual fee of £64,272, which will increase to £350,000 on becoming Chair.