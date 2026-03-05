Travelzoo Board Authorizes Repurchase Of Upto 1 Mln Shares, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO), Thursday announced that its Board has authorized a new program to repurchase up to 1 million shares of the company's outstanding common stock.

The company noted that the purchases may be made, from time to time, in the open market and will be funded from available cash.

Currently, TZOO is moving up 8.76 percent, to $6.83 on the Nasdaq.