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Travelsky Technology Aktie 1535188 / US89420Y2090

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27.03.2026 08:42:03

TravelSky Technology FY25 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Declares Dividend; Stock Drops

Travelsky Technology
13.87 USD 3.93%
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(RTTNews) - TravelSky Technology Ltd. (TSYHF, TSYHY, 0696.HK), an IT solutions provider for China's air travel and tourist industry, reported higher profit in fiscal 2025, but revenues were lower than last year.

In Hong Kong, the shares were losing around 5.4 percent, trading at HK$9.990.

In fiscal 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company increased 12.9 percent to RMB2.34 billion from RMB2.07 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share were RMB0.80, up from RMB0.71 last year.

Total operating income, or total revenue amounted to approximately RMB8.77 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 0.6% from last year's RMB8.82 billion.

Further, the Board recommended the distribution of a final cash dividend of RMB0.276 per share for year 2025. The proposed final dividend is expected to be paid on or before September 30, subject to the approval of the next Annual General Meeting.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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