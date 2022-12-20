SMI 10'659 -1.1%  SPI 13'627 -1.1%  Dow 32'850 0.3%  DAX 13'885 -0.4%  Euro 0.9840 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'802 -0.2%  Gold 1'818 1.7%  Bitcoin 15'639 2.4%  Dollar 0.9262 0.0%  Öl 79.8 -0.4% 
21.12.2022 00:37:00

Travelex's responsible tourism survey seeks insight into causes travelers support

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading travel protection provider Travelex Insurance Services has announced its Responsible Tourism Survey, and qualifying respondents who complete the survey will be entered in drawing for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

Travelex Insurance Services (PRNewsfoto/Travelex Insurance Services)

"Travelex is committed to supporting responsible, sustainable and ethical tourism in the destinations we help travelers explore," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "We protect travelers every day; we also want to protect the places they visit to help ensure those areas are thriving for their local communities and can benefit from tourism now and for generations to follow."

Lofdahl said the short survey takes only a few minutes to complete, and Travelex will use the information collected to determine charitable causes the company will align with in the future.

Brad Streff, General Manager of Direct Sales at Travelex, said the company also wants to learn what "responsible tourism" means to today's travelers. "We want to know the causes our travelers support and which are most important to them," Streff said. "It might be humanitarian efforts, education or art, or it could be wildlife or animal welfare, the environment, or the well-being of communities in unstable areas."

Lofdahl and Streff said the survey results will guide Travelex in the causes the company supports and gives back to, as well as identify organizations the company may seek responsible tourism partnerships with.

Travelex's Responsible Tourism Survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8YG9QY7 and closes on Dec. 31. A winner will be drawn on Jan. 4, 2023, and announced on or after Jan. 14. For full contest rules, terms and conditions, click here.

About Travelex Insurance Services
For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

Contact:
Amy Goldyn
P: +1-402-880-7481
E: amy.goldyn@travelexinsurance.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelexs-responsible-tourism-survey-seeks-insight-into-causes-travelers-support-301707740.html

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services

