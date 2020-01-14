Travelers Can Enter For A Chance To Win A Holiday 'Do-Over' Getaway With The #SwapMyHoliday Sweepstakes

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays have come and gone, and while there's no place like home for the season, many travelers may be wondering what it would have been like to trade their hometown for a new view. To start the New Year, RCI – the world leader in vacation exchange – is partnering with Love Home Swap to give travelers the opportunity to give their holidays a redo and live their own dream getaway, with a complimentary trip for two to a town of their choice: either the quintessential English countryside or dazzling Hollywood life in Los Angeles.

Love Home Swap is an upscale, members-only global home exchange community that allows travelers to see the world through the power of home sharing. With more than 10,000 member homes to choose from across 100 countries, travelers can take affordable vacations by swapping homes with like-minded individuals across the globe.

To enter, travelers just need to share a photo of how they spent the holidays using #SwapMyHoliday on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, tag their travel partner and follow Love Home Swap. The winner will be awarded with a week-long trip to the destination of their choosing, including roundtrip flights for two, seven-night accommodations at an Insta-worthy Love Home Swap home, ground transportation and more. Inspired by the favorite holiday film of the same concept, the selected winner will be able to choose between a trip to a slick, contemporary Los Angeles home or a romantic countryside cottage in England – with no swapping necessary for the winner.

Located in Rancho Palos Verdes, in close proximity to everything the city has to offer, the expansive ultra-modern home in L.A. features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, contemporary furnishing throughout and breathtaking ocean views. Travelers will enjoy a spectacular pool area complete with a hot tub, fire pit and multiple seating areas to take in the panoramic scenery.

In the U.K., the vacation will feature a stay at a luxury private barn in the heart of beautiful Cheshire's countryside. Located in northwest England, in close proximity to Manchester and Liverpool, Cheshire is known for its charming rural villages. The cozy retreat features a rustic design with exposed brick throughout, a log fireplace in the living room, an oversized copper bathtub, large skylights perfect for star gazing right from the bedroom, a private garden with a fire pit and a table to enjoy breakfast al fresco and amazing river views.

Travelers have until February 9 to participate. For more details including sweepstakes rules, please click here.

Sweepstakes begins January 14, 2020 and ends February 9, 2020. See Official Rules for complete entry details. Approximate retail value of prizes range from $10,675-$11,495. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of U.S. and the District of Columbia, who are 18 or older. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your odds of winning. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: RCI, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, Florida 32821.

About Love Home Swap

Love Home Swap, one of the world's largest home exchange programs, is part of RCI and the Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) family of brands. The unique network has been helping travelers enjoy better vacations through the power of sharing for over six years through one simple idea. You choose where you want to go and a property you want to stay in, make the swap and then sit back and enjoy a hassle-free holiday without a hefty accommodation bill. With unprecedented access to thousands of great quality properties around the world, Love Home Swap's network offers something to suit every taste and style. For additional information, visit lovehomeswap.com. Love Home Swap can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, housing a unique portfolio of brands. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI offers its approximately 3.8 million members access to more than 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI's portfolio of brands also includes Love Home Swap, one of the world's largest home exchange programs, DAE, a direct-to-member exchange company, and @Work International, a leading provider of property management systems. RCI is part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND). For additional information, visit our media center or rciaffiliates.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

