Travel Tech Company Sherpa˚ Launches Interactive Travel Reopening Map; Announces American Airlines as First Partner

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading travel tech company sherpa˚ powers the return to travel by expanding its product offering with their Travel Reopening Map . Travel providers and customers are eager to start traveling again—but what was once familiar is now complex due to the rapid pace of change in travel rules. Through sherpa's map-based UI, partners, such as airlines, online travel agencies and cruise lines, can ease their customers' hesitancy to book by enabling them to search for destinations open to travel and COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules for both outgoing and return routes.

American Airlines was the first partner to launch the map, making it accessible to millions of AA's customers.

"International travel is an important part of our global economy and human experience; yet, planning travel in a global pandemic is a challenge," said sherpa° CEO, Max Tremaine. "Our team's mission was to deliver a digital solution that closes the information gap with the real-time accuracy travellers need to make informed decisions and travel confidently. This solution is just one part of our larger vision to ease border crossing complexity by making it possible for travelers to obtain requirements, documentation and visas in a single step while they book their travel."

Unique to the map is the breadth of data; sherpa˚ processes millions of data points from thousands of sources, including governments, airlines, airports, tourism boards, public forums and media outlets. Other critical features are in-destination COVID-19 testing sites and the ability for partners to increase booking conversions by directing customers from the map back to their flight destination pages.

The map-based UI is customizable and easily integrated into partners' websites and apps via embeddable widgets, API or white-label web apps. Multiple languages are supported, including English, Spanish (South American), French (Canadian), German, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Turkish and Latvian, with more languages in the pipeline.

About sherpa°

Founded in 2015 by Max Tremaine and Ivan Sharko, sherpa˚ is the leading provider of travel identification requirements for the travel industry. sherpa°s vision is to provide every traveler with the information they need and documentation they require to move confidently and securely across borders. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, sherpa° is trusted by the world's largest and best-known travel brands in over 50 countries such as American Airlines, TripActions, Icelandair, LATAM, Flynas and CWT. sherpa° is backed by True Ventures, Narrative Fund, Relay Ventures, Globalive Capital, N49P, TSVC, Golden Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Stuart MacDonald, and LP Maurice. Visit https://www.joinsherpa.com/

