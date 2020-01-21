Travel Leaders Group Experts Set to Share Travel Insights and Trends on Multiple Panels at The New York Times Travel Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At The New York Times Travel Show, Travel Leaders Group, one of the world's largest travel agency organizations, will have a strong presence once again. During the largest travel show and trade conference in North America, Travel Leaders Group experts will speak on a variety of major trends and developments impacting the travel industry in areas such as travel innovation, luxury travel, adventure travel, destination weddings and more. The show runs in New York City from January 24-26, 2020.

Travel Leaders Group is a company of more than 20 travel brands and 65,000 professional travel advisors. Representatives from the organization who are participating in key panel discussions this year during The New York Times Travel Show include:

Becky Powell , President of Protravel International , will be featured on the Focus on Luxury Panel

, will be featured on the Focus on Luxury Panel January 24, 2020 , 10:00-11:00 a.m.

, Lia Batkin , Co-Founder of In the Know Experiences , will be featured on the Focus on Luxury Panel

, will be featured on the Focus on Luxury Panel January 24, 2020 , 10:00-11:00 a.m.

, Cindy Schlansky , Co-President of Tzell Travel Group , will be featured on the Business Series Seminar Panel

, will be featured on the Business Series Seminar Panel January 24, 2020 , 11:15-12:15 p.m.

, Ashley Les, Luxury Travel Advisor of Protravel International , will be featured on the Focus on Millennials and Emerging Generations Panel as well as co-moderating the Focus on Tours Panel

, will be featured on the Focus on Millennials and Emerging Generations Panel as well as co-moderating the Focus on Tours Panel Focus on Tours Panel, January 24, 2020 , 11:15-12:15 p.m.

,

Millennials and Emerging Generations Panel, January 24, 2020 , 4:15-5:15 p.m.

, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Marni Becker , Senior Director of Cruise Sales of Protravel International , will be featured on the How to Find the Perfect Cruise for You Panel

, will be featured on the How to Find the Perfect Cruise for You Panel January 26, 2020 , 1:15-2:15 p.m.

"Our representation at The New York Times Travel Show, which is North America's most prestigious of its kind, truly exhibits Travel Leaders Group as a continued authority within the global travel industry," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Travel Leaders Group. "Our leaders and advisors are experts in their field, and we are thrilled to be sharing the latest trends and insights alongside other travel industry professionals, media and consumers."

The 2020 New York Times Travel Show takes place at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. For additional information, visit nyttravelshow.com.

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 6,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com .

Contact: Kellie Jelencovich

212-409-9537

kjelencovich@travelleaders.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-leaders-group-experts-set-to-share-travel-insights-and-trends-on-multiple-panels-at-the-new-york-times-travel-show-300990555.html

SOURCE Travel Leaders Group