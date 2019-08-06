Travel Leaders Corporate Rolls Out New Concierge Bleisure Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Leaders Corporate, an award-winning leader in business travel, is introducing Concierge, a service that provides business travelers access to unique and exclusive in-destination experiences around the globe. Concierge is designed to support the exploding popularity of bleisure travel. In fact, during a recent Travel Leaders Group survey of more than 3,500 consumers, 75 percent of respondents indicated they occasionally extend business trips for personal leisure.

Business travelers will have access to more than 200,000 bookable activities ranging from paella-making classes in Madrid to a private tour of São Paulo, skip-the-line tickets, immersive local VIP experiences and more. The new Concierge service is powered by Viator, a TripAdvisor-owned marketplace for tours, activities and attractions.

Following a successful beta test earlier this year, Concierge is now available to all Travel Leaders Corporate clients to easily and quickly integrate into their managed travel programs. Meetings and incentive clients have the option of using Concierge for offsite activities during meetings and incentive trips.

Concierge automatically sends a curated list of offerings based on a traveler's specific itinerary. Travelers have an array of options and can determine when they wish to schedule something, be it after work hours, on a layover, or as part of a pre-or post-work trip. The easy-to-use online booking platform provides user-generated reviews for all activities, making it easy for travelers to see what experiences best suit them.

"Our goal is to make business travel a great experience and, for many people, that means exploring the destinations on their corporate travel itinerary," said Gabe Rizzi, President of Travel Leaders Corporate. "Travel is a broadening, enriching experience, and we want to encourage business travelers to take some time to better get to know the places they are visiting."

Rizzi added, "I booked a Concierge activity on a recent trip to Dublin. It was incredibly easy to book and allowed me to not only go on a guided tour of the Guinness Storehouse, but to avoid the long lines and spend my time experiencing rather than waiting."

"In my experience, when traveling abroad for business, understanding a bit about the culture and the history of a place promotes better business relationships, as well," said Rizzi.

Travel Leaders Corporate is part of Travel Leaders Group, which manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. Travel Leaders Corporate has three service offerings – Travel Fulfillment, Travel Consulting and Meetings Management – which can be used independently or combined for maximum results. At Travel Leaders Corporate, each client is served by a dedicated team of professional travel agents assigned to each account. With a reputation built on reliability and a commitment to excellence, Travel Leaders Corporate offers its clients industry-leading products and services, and continuously seeks higher levels of performance. Travel Leaders Corporate is a forward-thinking, innovative company with a focus on continually improving the customer experience. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

