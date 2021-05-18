Travel Is Making Its Comeback!

LITTLETON, Colo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to great strides in science, more than 60 percent (60%) of American travelers are vaccinated and 70 percent (70%) of globetrotters are in a "travel state-of-mind."* With increasing enthusiasm, Americans are showing a propensity to travel again. And the Globus family of brands – consisting of award-winning Globus, Cosmos, Avalon Waterways and Monograms – has taken notice, inspiring travelers to plan an epic comeback to the world they've been missing and rekindle their romance with travel.

"People love to travel. It's what we talk about; what we look forward to," said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. "In fact, travel is the second-most searched subject on the internet. And, for more than 90 years, the Globus family of brands has shared its great travel love affair with fellow wayfarers across the globe. For us, and them, this recent 'detour' has been difficult but it's also reminded us how much we miss our long, lost love. Now, finally, with access increasing to countries across the globe, we can move on from melancholy and make plans for moving experiences. We can put-down our handheld devices and pick-up our passion for in-person connection. It's time to make comeback plans to the world we miss – to the destinations that also miss us."

With its NEW marketing campaign, unveiled today, the company has placed a spotlight on world-famous landmarks – including Michelangelo's David, the Sphinx, Eiffel Tower and Easter Island Statues – serenading travelers with Player's "Baby Come Back." In doing so, the Globus family of brands hopes to inspire travelers to reunite with the world.

And perhaps no travel company is more primed to inspire a travel comeback this year and in 2022. Together, Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways provide travelers with more than 500 vacation itineraries, on six (6) continents in 70 countries, ranging from guided tours and packaged vacations to river and small-ship cruising getaways.

"Over the last year, we have unveiled more ways to explore, discover and enjoy the world's most magnificent destinations than ever before," said Born. "From introducing 'Choice Touring by Globus' in Europe and North America to expanding our series of 'Undiscovered' tours across the globe and introducing new Storyteller sailings with celebrity hosts; Active & Discovery vacations on the world's most popular waterways and Special Interest cruises with Avalon Waterways, the Globus family of brands is ready to help travelers leave normal behind and get back to amazing."

For more information about the company's vacation offerings – or to be inspired to plan a travel comeback – visit www.PlanYourComeback.com.

*Statistics from "Destination Analytics"

ABOUT GLOBUS FAMILY OF BRANDS

Littleton, Colorado-based Group Voyagers, Inc. is the privately held company that markets and sells the Globus family of brands within the United States. Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways offer travelers unparalleled tour, independent travel package, river- and small-ship cruise options. Considered the world's largest tour operator, with 90 years of international travel experience, the Globus family of brands is dedicated to enriching the lives of travelers by turning foreign destinations into familiar harbors, where the expense of travel is forgotten and replaced by personal value. The Globus family of brands is a proud supporter of The Ocean Cleanup. Consumers can book a Globus family of brands vacation or request brochures by visiting a preferred travel agent or by calling the following toll free number: 1.866.313.2855. For more information, please visit www.globusfamily.com. Travel advisors can request brochures by calling toll free 1.800.221.0090 or visiting www.globusfamilypartner.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-is-making-its-comeback-301293745.html

SOURCE Globus family of brands