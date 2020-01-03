Travel Insured International Awarded 2019 BBB Community Care Award

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel Insured International (TII), a leading travel insurance provider located in Glastonbury, CT, is the winner of the Connecticut Better Business Bureau's 2019 Community Care Award. This is the third year that Travel Insured has received this accomplishment! The award recognizes one organization each year that demonstrates a strong dedication to community service. Included with the award will be $1,000 to donate to a worthy charity of TII's choice. This year Travel Insured chose Hands on Hartford, a social service nonprofit organization that serves Hartford's neediest residents in the areas of food, housing, and health.

Giving back to the community is a core principle for Travel Insured, and its parent company, Crum & Forster. Travel Insured operates as a family that tries to make a difference in the lives of those in need. In past years, TII's outreach has included the American Cancer Society, the American Liver Foundation, St. Jude's Research Hospital, and Connecticut Children's Medical Center. In 2019, employees handmade 80 blankets for Soldiers' Angels, a military-focused charity that serves veterans and injured soldiers and delivered them in person to the West Haven VA hospital.

Travel Insured's charity program known as Team TII was created in 2011 by Tina Gehris, Vice President of Licensing Account Management. On a quarterly basis, employees are asked to nominate a charity of their choice before being brought to a company-wide vote. Employees are given an opportunity to briefly present their charity of choice and what it means to them. Once a winner is chosen, the charity receives a $500 check from the company.

Travel Insured is thrilled to be recognized for its year-round efforts to help charities. The company will continue on its mission to bring meaning to its principle of "Touch a Life. Make a Difference."

About Travel Insured:

Founded in 1994 by Peter Gehris, Travel Insured International is one of the leading travel insurance providers, offering the highest quality worldwide travel insurance protection for over 20 years. Located in Glastonbury, Connecticut, the company offers an array of travel insurance protection benefits including Emergency Assistance and Evacuation, Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption Protection, Medical Insurance, Baggage Insurance, Airline Ticket Protection, and more. Travel Insured maintains relationships with specialty travel providers and tour operators, as well as provides 24/7 insurance assistance that allows you to travel relaxed, travel secure, and travel insured.

Crum & Forster is a leading national property and casualty insurer, providing specialty and standard commercial lines insurance and reinsurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies. C&F is one of the oldest insurance companies in the United States, and today has over 2300 employees in nearly 50 locations conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers from Property to Pet, Cyber to Travel, and almost everything in between. The qualities and capabilities of Crum & Forster demonstrate its philosophy of building long-term partnerships and providing alternative solutions in an ever-changing insurance market. Crum & Forster is a registered trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company.

