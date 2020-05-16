Travel Alberta Announces Resignation of CEO

CALGARY, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Travel Alberta Board Chair Linda Southern-Heathcott announced that the Travel Alberta Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Royce Chwin as CEO as he has taken a new senior leadership role in British Columbia effective June 17, 2020.

"The Travel Alberta board would like to thank Royce Chwin for his nine and a half years of leadership and dedication to Travel Alberta, we would also like to wish Royce luck with his new position," said Southern-Heathcott.

Travel Alberta will initiate a recruitment process for a new CEO and name the Interim CEO shortly.

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is Alberta's destination development and promotion organization, established as a Crown corporation on April 1, 2009. We promote Alberta as a desirable place to travel, work, live, play, invest and learn. Working with businesses throughout the province, we capitalize on Alberta's breathtaking landscapes and world-class hospitality to develop memorable experiences for visitors to enjoy, in all regions, in all seasons. Our work directly and indirectly benefits our province, driving visitation and revenue, diversifying the economy, providing jobs, encouraging economic investment and enhancing quality of life for Albertans and their communities.

We operate under the authority of the Travel Alberta Act within the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism.

To learn more about Travel Alberta's strategy and programs visit industry.travelalberta.com.

