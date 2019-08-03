Traswell C. Livingston III named President and CEO of PWA Coalition of Dallas Inc., dba AIDS Services of Dallas

DALLAS, August 02, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The board of directors of the PWA Coalition of Dallas Inc., dba AIDS Services of Dallas, have announced the selection of Traswell C. Livingston III as the organization's new CEO and president.

Mr. Livingston previously served at ASD as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) since December 1, 2011 and as Interim CEO and President since December 2018 following the resignation of former President and CEO Don Maison. Traswell holds a bachelor degree in Social Science, a master's degree in Business Administration, is a licensed Real Estate Broker and formerly the Vice President of Housing for LifeNet Community Behavioral Health Care where he helped grow the housing department to become the largest Non-Profit Supportive Housing grant recipient before their merger with Metrocare.

Mr. Livingston brings over 20 years of experience in affordable housing development and compliance that have included, LIHTC, Ryan White, HUD-Section 811, HOPWA, SHP, HOME, CDBG and Section 8. He served as the MDHA Continuum of Care Chair of Providers from 2010-2012, and helped launch the Coordinated Access System and selection of a new HMIS vendor while the CoC budget increased from $12 Million to $18 Million annually.

Mr. Livingston serves as a director on the board of Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA) where he serves on the Executive Committee as Nominations Chair and is a recent appointee to the Board of Directors of the National AIDS Housing Coalition where he serves on the Development Committee and is part of the national conversation on policy and HIV Housing best practices within the group that started the research on Housing=Health. Mr. Livingston has helped to bring new housing opportunities to the Ryan White Continuum of Care where he served as the Chair of Service Providers Council.

Traswell is a proud Member of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church, where he is a strong advocate for activism in underserved communities. Born and raised in Dallas and a graduate of Richardson High School, Traswell was a dual sport collegiate athlete who attended Kansas State University becoming a Bowl Champion in Football and All American Olympic Trials qualifier in track and field. Traswell is married to his college sweetheart and they share two daughters.

SOURCE AIDS Services of Dallas