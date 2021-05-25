SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’394 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0958 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.2%  Gold 1’880 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’755 11.0%  Dollar 0.8969 -0.1%  Öl 68.4 2.6% 
25.05.2021 01:32:00

Transworld Systems Inc. Acquires Certain Assets of Performant Financial Corporation

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. ("TSI" or the "Company"), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has acquired certain assets, including customer contracts, from Performant Financial Corporation. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Transworld Systems Inc. logo

"The acquisition of the Performant customer assets will allow TSI to expand our government, healthcare revenue cycle management, and financial services collection business. We welcome the Performant customers and employees to the TSI family," said TSI Chief Executive Officer Joseph Laughlin.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of a complete suite of outsourcing solutions. Our experience extends across accounts receivable management, customer relationship management, business process outsourcing, debt collections and loan servicing solutions. TSI differentiates itself with its premier analytics, digital communication capabilities, proprietary collection algorithms, global scale, and unmatched attention to regulatory compliance. Our clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit.

Media Contact:
Richard Rodick
Chief Financial Officer
Transworld Systems Inc.
Richard.Rodick@tsico.com 
(562) 243-8195

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transworld-systems-inc-acquires-certain-assets-of-performant-financial-corporation-301298170.html

SOURCE Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI)

DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend?

Die DWS ist ein Asset Manager mit 65-jähriger Geschichte und einer der grössten ETF Anbieter in Europa. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Sven Württemberger, Head of Client Coverage in der Schweiz. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt er die Unterschiede zwischen aktiv und passiv gemanagten Anlagen. Wie die Volumina zwischen diesen beiden Anlageformen verteilt sind und was für die europäische Zukunft aus den USA abgeleitet werden kann erläutert Sven Württemberger. Weiterhin wirft er auch einen Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit, welches einen immer grösseren Stellwert in der Anlagewelt einnimmt.

Sven Württemberger-DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend? | BX Swiss TV

