Transtector Systems Joins Ethernet Alliance

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, today announced its membership in the Ethernet Alliance, a global, non-profit community of member organizations dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies.

Transtector joins the Ethernet Alliance as a leading provider of reliable surge protection solutions utilized in power over Ethernet (PoE) applications ranging from IP security and CCTV to outdoor intelligent transportation services (ITS), utilities and many others.

The Ethernet Alliance includes end users, system vendors, component suppliers, and university and government professionals, all representing the broad spectrum of the Ethernet industry. The organization's key activities include industry consensus building, education, interoperability testing and demonstration.

"Transtector has a long-standing tradition of serving in key industry organizations and standards committees," said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Product Management, Transtector. "The Ethernet Alliance plays a crucial role by bringing together important voices as PoE applications grow and evolve in today's dynamically networked world, and we're excited to be a part of it."

In addition to a broad range of surge protection products and systems installed worldwide, Transtector also provides consulting, testing and system design capabilities to address the ever-increasing complexities and challenges of PoE network deployment and ongoing usage.

New Transtector product lines, including ALPU Fit and DPR Fit surge protection devices, as well as UHPoE surge protection kits (SPDs coupled with L-Com Cat6a cabling), provide users with a broad range of reliable solutions for surge protection in this growing arena.

For more information about Transtector, visit www.transtector.com. Learn more about the Ethernet Alliance at www.ethernetalliance.org.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military. Transtector is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Transtector Systems

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

(978) 682-6936

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transtector-systems-joins-ethernet-alliance-300866220.html

SOURCE Transtector Systems