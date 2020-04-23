Transtector Expands Outdoor FRP Enclosure Line with Addition of Lightweight, Rugged Configurations

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, announced today that it has expanded its comprehensive line of NEMA-rated, weatherproof equipment enclosures with the addition of a broad range of fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) models. These new enclosures join a wide range of rugged Transtector solutions for housing and protecting sensitive equipment in harsh environmental conditions.

Transtector's new rugged, lightweight, cost-effective, FRP NEMA enclosures provide excellent protection in high temperature and corrosive environments, as well as isolation from live conductors and electrical shock. Available in a standard 30x24x11-inch size, each enclosure is easily configurable by using standoffs, blank aluminum and starboard accessory plates (sold separately). Ideal for wireless networks, small cells, industrial, utility and other dynamic applications, each enclosure provides vital protection for electronic equipment, enhancing network security and reliability.

"Today's network architectures continue to extend mission-critical equipment farther into the field, and protecting that equipment from the elements is essential to network reliability," said Product Manager Tinu Oza. "Our priority at Transtector is providing customers with an extensive range of options to meet the requirements of each application, and doing so with industry-leading service and delivery."

Additional features include:



UL and CSA approval ratings

Standard footprint for multiple applications

Space-saving, lightweight design that maximizes real estate and simplifies installation

Pad lock capabilities for additional security

Full line of accessories available

Dedicated technical support to assist with configurations

Transtector's new FRP NEMA enclosures are part of Transtector's comprehensive line of NEMA-rated outdoor solutions, which includes more than 100 powered, non-powered, power-over-Ethernet and other configurations deployed worldwide. These enclosures are in stock and available for same-day shipping, custom modifications are also available.

For more information, visit Transtector.com.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE Transtector Systems