SMI 10’352 -0.2%  SPI 12’864 -0.3%  Dow 30’031 -0.1%  DAX 13’262 -0.1%  Euro 1.0772 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’522 -0.2%  Gold 1’869 0.4%  Bitcoin 16’758 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8894 -0.2%  Öl 48.7 0.0% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
08.12.2020 16:17:00

Transtector Debuts PoE Injectors that Provide Industry-Leading Data Rates

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has released a suite of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) midspan injectors engineered to deliver faster data rates, with certification to all common PoE standards.

These injectors join Transtector's growing line of PoE solutions, which includes surge protection, Ethernet cables and additional active components. All are a part of a "one stop" product portfolio for physical layer connectivity and protection products for this vital application.

Transtector's new PoE injectors provide data speeds up to 10G, compared to competitive models that handle 1G or less. Three configurations are available, they are rated for PoE, PoE+ and PoE++, respectively. Each is certified to IEEE 802.3af, 802.3at and 802.3at+ standards as appropriate.

Optimized to connect IP cameras, IP switches, smart lighting, card readers, security apparatus, traffic systems, IP phones, access points and other PoE equipment to a network switch, these new PoE injectors eliminate the need for AC power lines to the equipment by utilizing LAN cabling to effectively deliver both DC power and data.

"These simple, reliable components help to simplify PoE installations and applications, while providing essential capabilities for all types of applications," said Dustin Guttadauro. "They're also part of the in-stock products included in our same-day shipping promise, helping to meet urgent project requirements."

Details include:

  • Up to 10G data rates
  • Certified to IEEE 802.3af. 802.3at, 802.3at+
  • UL, FCC, EN, CE listing
  • Compact size with optional mounting ears
  • Easy to operate, plug and play
  • Clearly labeled ports and wire diagram
  • Options for three major PoE standards
  • Power supply included

Transtector's new PoE midspan injectors are available today from Transtector and its global channel partners.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transtector-debuts-poe-injectors-that-provide-industry-leading-data-rates-301188523.html

SOURCE Transtector Systems

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’620.00
2.50 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’635.00
2.14 %
Sika 226.80
1.39 %
Geberit 527.40
0.92 %
UBS Group 12.83
-0.89 %
Swiss Re 81.74
-0.99 %
Roche Hldg G 300.90
-1.17 %
Swiss Life Hldg 402.10
-1.25 %
CS Group 11.59
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:49
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
12:30
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
10:19
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
09:34
SMI-Anleger weiterhin wenig inspiriert
07.12.20
Fixing an Uneven Recovery
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken im frühen Handel wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen uneinheitich -- SMI beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst mit Verlust -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
BlackRock setzt verstärkt auf Megatrends - Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow tiefer -- SMI im Minus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leicht im Minus
Am Dienstag verläuft der Handel an der Wall Street in Rot. Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland geht es am Dienstag abwärts. Die Märkten in Fernost gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit