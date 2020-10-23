Transtector Debuts New Line of AC Inverters that Deliver High Power Capacity in 1 RU

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has expanded its line of rack-mount enterprise power management solutions with a family of 1 RU AC inverters, providing high output power and mission-critical functionality in minimal rack space.

Transtector's new inverters utilize state-of-the-art technology to convert 48 Vdc input power into AC and feed 120 Vac loads to equipment. An integrated static transfer switch bypass enables the connection of a redundant AC utility service to prevent downtime. Whether in use during commissioning, maintenance, repair, or simply delivering AC power to office equipment or other components, this integrated power system allows reliable, uninterrupted service to essential equipment.

This new product line includes two compact 1 RU configurations: a 1 kVA unit (part number ACINV1-STS-1KVA) and a higher-capacity 2 kVA inverter (part number ACINV2-STS-2KVA). They feature pure sine wave AC output with programmable frequency, creating a dynamic level of flexibility for users, all in a space-saving design that occupies just a single standard equipment rack unit (1.75 inches in height).

"Our customers require the latest power management technology in their applications, whether they're working in cellular base stations, land mobile radio, utilities or enterprise networks," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager for Transtector. "These new inverters provide reliable, essential capabilities, shipped the same day to help meet crucial project deadlines."

Additional key features include:

Advanced microprocessor design

Thermostat-controlled cooling fans

RS232 remote communications

Overload, over-temp and short circuit protection

Up to 92% efficiency

Low distortion, DSP-controlled AC power outputs

UL 60950-1, FCC Class B compliance

Transtector's new AC inverters are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transtector-debuts-new-line-of-ac-inverters-that-deliver-high-power-capacity-in-1-ru-301158560.html

SOURCE Transtector Systems