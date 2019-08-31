Transportation system upgrades increase resiliency of communities in eastern New Brunswick

SHEDIAC, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in transportation infrastructure is key to connecting communities, helping businesses compete, and creating a strong economy and middle class. Ensuring infrastructure can withstand extreme weather events brought on by climate change is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy and the middle class.

Today, the Honourable Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Bill Oliver, New Brunswick Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $28 million in federal-provincial funding to mitigate the risk of flooding along Highway 11, and replace the Gallant Brook bridge in Shediac.

The flood mitigation project involves replacing 24 culverts along 28.2 kilometres of Highway 11, between Bouctouche and Richibucto, to protect this critical corridor from the threat of flooding and reduce the need for emergency repairs after extreme weather events, so that residents, tourists and businesses can continue to rely on this key transportation route.

In the community of Shediac Bridge, the aging Gallant Brook bridge will be replaced with a new structure, consisting of two box culverts. This important bridge replacement will ensure the safety and reliability of this passage well into the future, benefiting local residents for years to come.

Once complete, these two projects will significantly increase the durability and resiliency of these vital transportation systems in eastern New Brunswick, and help ensure Shediac and surrounding communities can continue to thrive through extreme weather events.

Quotes

"Improving municipal infrastructure is vital to reducing the impact of flooding and increasing the safety and reliability of the transport systems residents rely on, well into the future. With projects like the Highway 11 upgrades and the Gallant Brook Bridge replacement, we are taking concrete steps to build more resilient infrastructure, reduce the impacts of climate change, and keep our communities safe so that they can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern, reliable infrastructure that keeps residents safe and protects them from the effects of climate change is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. Investments like these are critical to building stronger communities in New Brunswick that can thrive over the long term."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our government understands the importance of adapting to and mitigating impacts of future disasters. We are continuing to make critical improvements to our road infrastructure to create a more resilient transportation network, and we are pleased to have the federal government partner with us on these efforts."

The Honourable Bill Oliver, New Brunswick Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The Gallant Brook bridge replacement will be funded under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, with the government of Canada and New Brunswick each contributing $450,000 .

infrastructure plan, with the government of and each contributing . The Highway 11 flood mitigation project will be funded under the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, with the governments of Canada and New Brunswick each investing more than $13.5 million .

and each investing more than . The New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure estimates that, once completed, the Highway 11 flood mitigation project will positively impact more than 7,000 residents, reduce the number of people directly affected by the potential flooding of the highway by 83 per cent, and reduce potential local economic losses caused by storms and climate change by 71 per cent.

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects that help communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change and help Canada transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy.

