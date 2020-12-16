SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’226 0.1%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0796 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’863 0.5%  Bitcoin 18’454 7.1%  Dollar 0.8854 0.0%  Öl 51.0 0.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
16.12.2020 21:08:00

Transport Family and Fun in Comfort and Style with Game Changer Aluminum Toy Hauler from ATC

NAPPANEE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Changer PRO Series toy hauler from Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) sets a new standard for quality, value, and configurability in a toy hauler. Featuring the industry's first configurable furniture track system, the Game Changer PRO Series allows for easy removal and addition of furniture such as dinettes, sofas, and tables, so users can quickly and easily convert the floorplan of their toy haulers anytime travel needs change.

Unique features of the Game Changer PRO Series start with an airline track tie-down system that maximizes the carrying capacity of the toy hauler. The Game Changer PRO Series is capable of securing multiple large toys like motorcycles, ATVs, and even full-size vehicles, as well as small items like kayaks, folding chairs, and BBQs. Sizes of the Game Changer PRO Series range from a maximum length of 45 feet, with 383 square feet of interior space, to a compact toy hauler 20 feet in length, with 170 square feet of space.  

A comprehensive list of standard features is built into Game Changer PRO Series, including:

  • 4,000-pound rated ramp door
  • High-quality Goodyear tires mounted on premium aluminum wheels
  • Solid surface countertops
  • Ducted A/C unit
  • One-piece aluminum roof
  • Spacious bathroom with one-piece fiberglass shower
  • Adjustable shelving in cabinets
  • Bonded frameless, single-pane windows (with optional dual-pane windows available)
  • Choice of eight exterior colors
  • Black exterior trim package
  • Choice of interior color – any combination of wall board, countertop, and cabinets
  • Industry-leading five-year structural warranty

A movable/removable partition wall is included on the 4528 Game Changer PRO Series model, taking convertible space to a new level. This unique partition wall separates the toy hauler's comfortable living space from the garage area.

"Families who prioritize spending time in nature and love their outdoor toys have been clamoring for a toy hauler like the Game Changer PRO Series," stated Kathy Adams, Director of Marketing, ATC. "Our highly configurable toy haulers are exceptionally durable and comfortable, maintaining their value over the long haul and making outdoor excursions even more enjoyable."

Like all ATC trailers, the Game Changer features all-aluminum construction that is weather resistant and will not rust or rot. An aluminum extrusion design results in an integrated, exceptionally strong welded frame on all six sides of the trailer box, with no mechanical fasteners. An ATC aluminum trailer is lighter weight and, pound for pound, stronger than a conventionally-built steel-frame RV. Because the Game Changer is designed for enjoyment in the great outdoors, it's also exceptionally easy to clean by simply hosing out the interior after outdoor fun.

In addition to the top-of-the line Game Changer PRO Series, ATC also offers the high-value Game Changer model. With an extensive number of standard features, including the unique ATC five-year structural warranty, the Game Changer offers an alternative price point.

About ATC Toy Hauler
For more than 20 years, the Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) has been an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum trailers, with the addition of ATC toy haulers in 2015. The unique line of ATC toy haulers is engineered to last, maximize carrying capacity, and deliver high-value all-aluminum options to the RV industry. For more information: visit us at on Facebook: @aluminumtoyhauler.

ATC Press Contact:
Ray Vincenzo
1-206-290-4431
rvincenzo@purdierogers.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transport-family-and-fun-in-comfort-and-style-with-game-changer-aluminum-toy-hauler-from-atc-301194417.html

SOURCE ATC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 367.90
3.17 %
Swiss Re 83.62
3.01 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.60
2.53 %
Roche Hldg G 308.00
1.60 %
Lonza Grp 548.40
1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 233.00
0.26 %
CS Group 11.29
0.18 %
ABB 24.01
0.00 %
Sika 228.90
-0.04 %
Geberit 526.00
-0.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:56
Vontobel: Streamingdienste blicken auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr zurück
09:14
SMI bleibt in Abwärtsspirale hängen
15.12.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV
15.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs warnt vor einem möglichen Crash am US-Markt
PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
ams-Aktien im Zuge ermutigender Berichte zum iPhone-Absatz bei Apple gesucht
Moderna-Aktie leichter: US-Arzneimittelagentur sieht hohe Wirksamkeit bei Corona-Impfstoff
Credit Suisse bekräftigt Mittelfristziele - CS-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus
Huber+Suhner-Aktie in Rot: Huber + Suhner Ziel von Cyberattacke - Produktion steht still
BioNTech-Aktie steigt: EMA-Entscheidung über Zulassung von Impfstoff am 21. Dezember
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Implenia gewinnt Grossauftrag von UBS für Sanierung von Hauptsitz - Implenia-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Mittwoch in Grün. Die Wall Street tritt am Mittwoch auf der Stelle. Die asiatischen Indizes verfolgten zur Wochenmitte eine freundliche Grundtendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit