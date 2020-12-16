Transport Family and Fun in Comfort and Style with Game Changer Aluminum Toy Hauler from ATC

NAPPANEE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Changer PRO Series toy hauler from Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) sets a new standard for quality, value, and configurability in a toy hauler. Featuring the industry's first configurable furniture track system, the Game Changer PRO Series allows for easy removal and addition of furniture such as dinettes, sofas, and tables, so users can quickly and easily convert the floorplan of their toy haulers anytime travel needs change.

Unique features of the Game Changer PRO Series start with an airline track tie-down system that maximizes the carrying capacity of the toy hauler. The Game Changer PRO Series is capable of securing multiple large toys like motorcycles, ATVs, and even full-size vehicles, as well as small items like kayaks, folding chairs, and BBQs. Sizes of the Game Changer PRO Series range from a maximum length of 45 feet, with 383 square feet of interior space, to a compact toy hauler 20 feet in length, with 170 square feet of space.

A comprehensive list of standard features is built into Game Changer PRO Series, including:

4,000-pound rated ramp door

High-quality Goodyear tires mounted on premium aluminum wheels

Solid surface countertops

Ducted A/C unit

One-piece aluminum roof

Spacious bathroom with one-piece fiberglass shower

Adjustable shelving in cabinets

Bonded frameless, single-pane windows (with optional dual-pane windows available)

Choice of eight exterior colors

Black exterior trim package

Choice of interior color – any combination of wall board, countertop, and cabinets

Industry-leading five-year structural warranty

A movable/removable partition wall is included on the 4528 Game Changer PRO Series model, taking convertible space to a new level. This unique partition wall separates the toy hauler's comfortable living space from the garage area.

"Families who prioritize spending time in nature and love their outdoor toys have been clamoring for a toy hauler like the Game Changer PRO Series," stated Kathy Adams, Director of Marketing, ATC. "Our highly configurable toy haulers are exceptionally durable and comfortable, maintaining their value over the long haul and making outdoor excursions even more enjoyable."

Like all ATC trailers, the Game Changer features all-aluminum construction that is weather resistant and will not rust or rot. An aluminum extrusion design results in an integrated, exceptionally strong welded frame on all six sides of the trailer box, with no mechanical fasteners. An ATC aluminum trailer is lighter weight and, pound for pound, stronger than a conventionally-built steel-frame RV. Because the Game Changer is designed for enjoyment in the great outdoors, it's also exceptionally easy to clean by simply hosing out the interior after outdoor fun.

In addition to the top-of-the line Game Changer PRO Series, ATC also offers the high-value Game Changer model. With an extensive number of standard features, including the unique ATC five-year structural warranty, the Game Changer offers an alternative price point.

About ATC Toy Hauler

For more than 20 years, the Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) has been an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum trailers, with the addition of ATC toy haulers in 2015. The unique line of ATC toy haulers is engineered to last, maximize carrying capacity, and deliver high-value all-aluminum options to the RV industry. For more information: visit us at on Facebook: @aluminumtoyhauler.

