TransPerfect Strengthens Commitment To Media And Entertainment Industry Clients With Acquisition Of Lylo Media Group

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of Lylo Media Group, a multinational provider of dubbing, voiceover, subtitling, audio description, and hard-of-hearing services. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in Brussels in 2012, Lylo has built a strong presence throughout Europe and maintains studios in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Morocco. The company counts leading entertainment companies such as Viacom Group (MTV, Paramount), Discovery Channel, Toei, Ubisoft, and HBO among its clients.

Lylo will become a division of the TransPerfect family of companies and will continue to be led by Founder and CEO Grégoire Parcollet. Parcollet will hold the title of Division President at the corporate level and will join TransPerfect's senior management team, reporting to Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President.

TransPerfect has grown rapidly in the media space, including recently announced deals to acquire Lassostudios, Sublime Subtitling & Translation, and AGM Factory. The company has invested heavily in providing the most advanced dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services, including AI-powered solutions, to clients through its Media.NEXT platform. Merging with Lylo is a major step in the company's move to increase its global network of owned and operated studios. This deal complements TransPerfect's existing infrastructure while significantly boosting European production capabilities. Furthermore, it strengthens TransPerfect's overall commitment to the media localization market, including continued investment in technology solutions aimed at streamlining the media localization process.

Lylo's YouDub cloud technology will be integrated with TransPerfect's Media.NEXT AI-powered platform, as well as the company's GlobalLink translation management technology. The result will provide clients with an end-to-end media localization solution that will significantly improve the speed and efficiency with which customers can release content internationally.

Grégoire Parcollet commented, "In TransPerfect, we found a partner who clearly shares our vision for the future of our industry. Their investment in technology is a clear sign that they are committed to innovating and truly disrupting dubbing and subtitling for the media and entertainment industry. Joining forces promises to provide Lylo clients and employees alike with a host of new opportunities."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Lylo's technology vision has been an integral part of their company identity, and that has us extremely excited about what our unified teams will accomplish together. We want to extend a heartfelt welcome to all members of the Lylo family, and we look forward to working together to provide service and tech solutions that will benefit our combined customers in the entertainment space."

About Lylo

Lylo specialises in full localisation services including Dubbing, Subtitling and Audio Services for international Broadcast Television, Streaming OTT and Theatrical content. Clients include the major US studios, OTT providers and International broadcast content owners. State-of-the-art technology is the foundation of Lylo's success, with the YouDub localisation platform allowing collaborative work via cloud-based workflows and processes. The combination of standard task automation with data security systems is unique in the media and entertainment industries, which has allowed Lylo to gain the trust of major players like HBO and Netflix. https://www.lylo.tv/

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

