19.11.2019 01:12:00

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) Wins Broad Recognition by the New York Law Journal with Five #1 Service Provider Rankings, Including Best End-to-End E-Discovery Provider

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a leading global provider of eDiscovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced that it has been recognized in the New York Law Journal's "Best of 2019 Reader Rankings" as the top service provider in five categories.

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is a leading provider of global legal support services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production.

TLS won first place recognition in the following service lines:

#1 End-to-End eDiscovery Solution Provider 
#1 Foreign Language Translation Provider 
#1 End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm 
#1 Managed Document Review Services 
#1 Predictive Coding Solution

The New York Law Journal was founded in 1888 and is administered by American Lawyer Media (ALM). The publication's "Best Of" list features companies that stand out in the legal industry and provide the community with a peer-verified resource to allow them to identify the nation's best technologies, products, and service providers. These annual rankings are based on NYLJ's global readership.

TLS's President of Consulting and Information Governance Daniel Meyers commented, "To be chosen by NYLJ readers as the best service provider in eDiscovery, Language Translation, and three other categories is a true honor. We would like to sincerely thank our global client base for making this recognition possible."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions
TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 90 cities across 6 continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-legal-solutions-tls-wins-broad-recognition-by-the-new-york-law-journal-with-five-1-service-provider-rankings-including-best-end-to-end-e-discovery-provider-300960424.html

SOURCE TransPerfect Legal Solutions

