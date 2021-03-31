SMI 11’121 0.3%  SPI 14’087 0.4%  Dow 33’067 -0.3%  DAX 15’009 1.3%  Euro 1.1041 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’926 1.1%  Gold 1’685 -1.6%  Bitcoin 55’375 2.3%  Dollar 0.9422 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -1.8% 

31.03.2021 00:34:00

TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe Delivers Guest Lecture Series on Sales and Management Careers at the University of Florida

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that company President and CEO Phil Shawe is delivering the first of a guest lecture series to students at the University of Florida (UF) College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) as part of the school's Beyond120 program.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

Shawe, a UF graduate, was invited to speak as part of the curriculum for a course entitled "Deconstructing the Fundamentals of Sales." The presentation included lessons from Shawe's 30+ year career in business, as well as his experience founding and building TransPerfect from a start-up in a dorm room to an industry leader with over $850 million in revenue in 2020.

Beyond120 was developed by the CLAS to connect students with professional experiences and build career skills. The lectures and guest speakers—including Shawe—compose an experiential program that is designed to better prepare students for the challenges and opportunities they will face when they graduate and enter the workforce.

Lecture attendance was limited to UF students, all of whom participated virtually.

Shawe stated, "It's an honor to speak with these students about the potential of a career in sales and management. The dedication and client-orientation of our sales team plays a crucial role in TransPerfect's success. I am grateful to have the opportunity to share my experiences today with tomorrow's sales and business leaders at my alma mater."

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-ceo-phil-shawe-delivers-guest-lecture-series-on-sales-and-management-careers-at-the-university-of-florida-301259071.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Nach GameStop-Hype: Reddit-Nutzer gründen Super-PAC als "Ventil" für Öffentlichkeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit