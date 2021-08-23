SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’120 0.7%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’788 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’914 4.8%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.1%  Öl 65.0 -2.3% 
23.08.2021 02:00:00

TransPerfect Announces Opening of New Facility in Richmond, Virginia

NEW YORK and RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Richmond, Virginia.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions.

Richmond is TransPerfect's newest office. In addition to providing language services and technology, it will also serve as a regional hub for the company's TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) division. TLS is a world leader in supporting corporate legal departments in e-discovery, digital forensics, information security, data privacy, managed document review, and legal staffing.

TransPerfect Richmond will house production and client service professionals with expansion plans that include hiring technologists, data analysts, and artificial intelligence experts who will manage client matters using the company's secure data center in Reston and proprietary Digital Reef technology.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We strive to provide services that are global in scope but local in delivery. We are pleased to launch this new facility and look forward to better servicing our customers in southern and central Virginia."

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions
TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consultinge-discovery and early data assessmentmanaged review and legal staffinglanguage servicesdeposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-announces-opening-of-new-facility-in-richmond-virginia-301360271.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

﻿

