SMI 12’188 0.2%  SPI 15’668 0.3%  Dow 35’116 0.8%  DAX 15’637 0.5%  Euro 1.0729 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’134 0.4%  Gold 1’827 0.9%  Bitcoin 35’126 1.9%  Dollar 0.9028 -0.2%  Öl 71.3 -1.3% 
04.08.2021 14:52:00

Transmit Announces Inclusion in Inaugural CTV Creative Best Practices Guide by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmit, the leading streaming media ad platform, announced today their inclusion in the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) inaugural CTV Creative Best Practices Guide. Transmit's platform improves the overall CTV ad experience for audiences in a variety of ways. One of the most notable is minimizing disruptions during live entertainment via first-of-its-kind picture-in-picture ads. Additionally, Transmit helps advertisers show viewers the most relevant ads in real time based off of what is happening on live TV to effectively reach relevant audiences via Event-Driven Overlay.

"As we continue to see the demand for CTV grow and audiences continue to move to streaming, we are thrilled to be recognized by the IAB in their first CTV Creative Best Practices Guide," said Seth Hittman CEO of Transmit. "We created Transmit to bring a new and better way to imagine ad experiences where all parties win, viewers gain a significant improvement in their ad experience, right owners acquire additional ad inventory for increased monetization and advertisers secure increased retention in brand messaging for a better return on their investment and effort."

The IAB is the industry's leader in developing the technical standards and best practices on all the ways advertising is advancing and changing across industries through critical research. In their newest best practices release made specifically for CTV, the IAB includes Transmit's work with Paramount+ where they partnered to drive awareness of the fact that the Concacaf qualifiers were available to watch on Paramount+. The initiative achieved 53% unique reach against the target audience of sports fans and active streamers.

"IAB is committed to moving the Connected TV industry forward and to push the creative frontier beyond the traditional commercial pod and formats to take advantage of CTV's digital capabilities. We are encouraged to see Transmit doing just that with its innovative ad formats and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the industry to continue to advance the space," said Eric John, VP, Media Center, IAB.

For more information, please see the IAB's full CTV Creative Best Practices Guide here.https://www.iab.com/insights/ctv-creative-best-practices-guide/ 

About Transmit
Transmit is the first in-stream video advertising platform that delivers ads via its industry leading picture-in-picture format. Through Transmit's API based Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform, ads are automated and delivered within relevant live, VOD and streaming content. This new format offers increased inventory and revenue without limiting live event content. As live entertainment moves towards streaming media and content creation, Transmit enables advertisers to increase monetization opportunities and effectively reach audiences, without disrupting the overall user experience. For more information, please visit Transmit.live

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

Contact:
Cornelia Fernandez-Salvador
Carve Communications for Transmit
315880@email4pr.com
786-354-0012

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmit-announces-inclusion-in-inaugural-ctv-creative-best-practices-guide-by-the-interactive-advertising-bureau-iab-301347971.html

SOURCE Transmit

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09:48 Marktüberblick: BMW nach Zahlen unter Druck
09:14 SMI klettert erstmals über 12.200 Punkte
08:00 Investieren in China
07:45 Heineken über den Erwartungen, aber getrübte Zukunft
06:09 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Der Index wird weiterhin von den Käufern dominiert / Credit Suisse – Bodenbildungsformation
03.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Snap Inc
01.08.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Roche am 23.07.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics erhält von FDA Orphan Drug-Status für Avipdadil
Bitcoin-Mining: Malaysische Polizei deckt grossen Stromdiebstahl auf
Swiss: Mitarbeiter werden für eine Kündigung mit 100’000 Franken entlohnt
Oerlikon-Aktie schiesst hoch: Oerlikon verbucht deutlich mehr Umsätze und schreibt wieder Gewinn
Offenbar Gegenwind für Chipkonzern NVIDIA und geplante Übernahme
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst nach Rekord kaum bewegt -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Tag schwächer
Drei Merkmale: Daran muss sich der Bitcoin messen lassen, um als echte Währung zu gelten
Nikola-Aktie in Rot: Nikola übertrifft die Erwartungen - Macht dennoch mehr Verluste als im Vorjahr
Wall Street mit Abgaben erwartet -- SMI etwas fester -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Richtung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit