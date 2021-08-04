Transmit Announces Inclusion in Inaugural CTV Creative Best Practices Guide by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmit , the leading streaming media ad platform, announced today their inclusion in the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) inaugural CTV Creative Best Practices Guide. Transmit's platform improves the overall CTV ad experience for audiences in a variety of ways. One of the most notable is minimizing disruptions during live entertainment via first-of-its-kind picture-in-picture ads. Additionally, Transmit helps advertisers show viewers the most relevant ads in real time based off of what is happening on live TV to effectively reach relevant audiences via Event-Driven Overlay.

"As we continue to see the demand for CTV grow and audiences continue to move to streaming, we are thrilled to be recognized by the IAB in their first CTV Creative Best Practices Guide," said Seth Hittman CEO of Transmit. "We created Transmit to bring a new and better way to imagine ad experiences where all parties win, viewers gain a significant improvement in their ad experience, right owners acquire additional ad inventory for increased monetization and advertisers secure increased retention in brand messaging for a better return on their investment and effort."

The IAB is the industry's leader in developing the technical standards and best practices on all the ways advertising is advancing and changing across industries through critical research. In their newest best practices release made specifically for CTV, the IAB includes Transmit's work with Paramount+ where they partnered to drive awareness of the fact that the Concacaf qualifiers were available to watch on Paramount+. The initiative achieved 53% unique reach against the target audience of sports fans and active streamers.

"IAB is committed to moving the Connected TV industry forward and to push the creative frontier beyond the traditional commercial pod and formats to take advantage of CTV's digital capabilities. We are encouraged to see Transmit doing just that with its innovative ad formats and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the industry to continue to advance the space," said Eric John, VP, Media Center, IAB.

For more information, please see the IAB's full CTV Creative Best Practices Guide here. https://www.iab.com/insights/ctv-creative-best-practices-guide/

About Transmit

Transmit is the first in-stream video advertising platform that delivers ads via its industry leading picture-in-picture format. Through Transmit's API based Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform, ads are automated and delivered within relevant live, VOD and streaming content. This new format offers increased inventory and revenue without limiting live event content. As live entertainment moves towards streaming media and content creation, Transmit enables advertisers to increase monetization opportunities and effectively reach audiences, without disrupting the overall user experience. For more information, please visit Transmit.live

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

