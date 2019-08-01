01.08.2019 19:45:00

TransMedia Group to Publicize One of the Largest Real Estate Property Auctions This Year Hosted By Sugarman Auction Corp.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group has been retained by Sugarman Auction Corp. (http://sugarmanauction.com/) to promote one of their largest auctions to date at the Renaissance Hotel on Sunday, August 4 in Plantation, Fl.

TransMedia Group is inviting everyone from "flippers" to families looking for a new home. They will also have VIPs, influencers, and speakers attend. Professionals in the field of real estate will be present to give advice on properties.  

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Sugarman Auction Corp. to help promote their beautiful properties. Being a licensed broker myself I'm pleased to see such a large and diverse selection that has price ranges that even the average Joe can afford," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden

Sugarman Auction Corp. will have up to 50 properties on sale with the number climbing each day until the day of the auction. Some of the properties include residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate. All properties will be sold as is and there will be no contingencies on financing (as long as there is preapproval), contingencies for inspection, and contingencies on HOA Approval. All bidders must register at the auction live or online, and deposits for winning bids will be required at auction.

Sugarman Auction Corp. is not hosting a typical real estate auction because for everyone who is qualified, financing will be provided. Space is limited but properties can be added to the auction with prior notice. There will be complimentary beverages, snacks, and entertainment for all to enjoy.

Auction preview begins at 9am, while the auction begins at 11am and will end when the last property is sold.

For more information, contact Vanessa Rutigliano 561-750-9800 ext.2330; vanessa@transmediagroup.com

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedia-group-to-publicize-one-of-the-largest-real-estate-property-auctions-this-year-hosted-by-sugarman-auction-corp-300895177.html

SOURCE TransMedia Group

