Transgene Aktie [Valor: 862352 / ISIN: FR0005175080]
Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2024

Transgene
1.32 EUR -2.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Strasbourg (France), January 22, 2024 - 08:00 am CET

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced its financial reporting dates for 2024.

March 27, 2024:              2023 Fiscal Year Results

May 14, 2024:                 First Quarter 2024 Financial Results       

May 15, 2024:                  Annual Shareholders' Meeting

September 24, 2024:       First Half 2024 Financial Results 

November 07, 2024:       Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Contacts

Transgene:
Lucie Larguier
VP, Corporate Communications & IR
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04
investorrelations@transgene.fr		Media: MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Sylvie Berrebi/ Frazer Hall
+44 (0)203 928 6900
transgene@medistrava.com

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.
The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses: TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.
With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr
Follow us on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @TransgeneSA – LinkedIn: @Transgene

Attachment


