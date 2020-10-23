Transforming Engineering and Customer Support for Auto and Industrial Manufacturing Companies

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayestree Intelligence and Thirdware recently announced a joint go-to-market and implementation partnership focused entirely on transforming the engineering and customer support landscape in discrete manufacturing.

Engineers in auto, high-tech, and related manufacturing industries spend 30-50% of their time searching for information required to perform their work that covers high severity problems from customer support situations to new product development or enhancement.

The Engineering function in discrete manufacturing pulls data from a broad range of systems - from Design workplace to Product Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, and specification sheets stored in a document management system. Finding the right drawing with appropriate Bills Of Material (BOM) details in milliseconds can free up enormous capacity for innovation and core engineering work - a need of the hour in COVID times.

Bayestree Intelligence's product SainapseTM is built on patent-pending proprietary technology that provides unified interface for engineers to access information from different systems needed to fix complex support situations. It is capable of understanding the intent behind questions and rendering information down to a paragraph, engineering drawing, or database record, dramatically improving engineers' productivity. SainapseTM is omni-lingual, making it native designed for global engineering and support teams.

Welcoming this partnership, Bhavesh Shah, CEO Thirdware Solutions, remarked, "For 25 years, Thirdware has been bringing innovative technology solutions to the Manufacturing sector and Auto industry. Our partnership with Bayestree® seeks to transform the support function and search for digital assets in an enterprise by leveraging AI/ML capabilities of Bayestree's SainapseTM platform. We have repeatedly seen engineering organizations spend significant amounts of time and effort in search and retrieval of documents. By dramatically improving resolution times, SainapseTM will substantially reduce cost and enhance customer experience. We are very excited about this partnership with Bayestree that validates our leadership in the Auto / Manufacturing space by applying technology to real business problems."

Avijit Biswas, co-Founder and CEO of Bayestree Intelligence, mentioned, "We admire Thirdware's focus on the Auto/Industrial Manufacturing vertical and the fantastic track record that they have built serving the best in industry. We look forward to continuing to work with the Thirdware team and making a difference in engineering design teams."

About Bayestree: Bayestree Intelligence is an enterprise AI product startup focused on redefining enterprise customer support. Providing instant first time right access to Engineering solutions and designs is typically the last mile of customer support traditionally left underserved by existing product and platforms. Bayestree is based out of McKinney, TX, and New Jersey in the US, and Bangalore and Hyderabad in India. www.bayestree.com

About Thirdware: For 25 years, Thirdware has been engaged in delivering transformational solutions at the intersection of business and technology. As an implementation partner for Fortune 500 organizations in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management and Robotic Process Automation, Thirdware has successfully delivered over 1,500 projects in the automotive, healthcare, and financial services industry. Ford Motor Company has been a strategic investor in Thirdware since 2001, allowing the company to establish a strong position in the automotive industry. www.thirdware.com

