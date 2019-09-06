Transformative Inspirations has Been Well Conducted by TEDxDaKao

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 3 months of preparation, TEDxĐaKao's third event "Delayed Gratification" has officially taken place on 31/08/3019 with the participation of five speakers: Ms. Kathy Uyen, Mr. Phuong Pham, Ms. Elsie Pham, Mr. Đao Trung Thanh and Mr. Nguyen Hoanh Tien along with the audience that came to show their support and TEDxĐaKao team.

TEDxĐaKao recent event was held on close to the time of Mid-Autumn Festival, not only did this event bring Ideas Worth Sharing to everyone but also showcased some beautiful Vietnamese tradition intending to bring back some familiar feelings of full moon night. To make this possible, TEDxĐaKao together with our partners promoted humanistic values, along with with the image of the beautiful Lotus - Vietnam's national flower that represents energy, resilience which also remind everyone of the will to rise.

What makes TEDxĐaKao: Delayed Gratification a success?

To spark community connections and inspiring ideas that change perspectives, It is a great joy for TEDxĐaKao team to mark a big statement filled the event auditorium with the passion from the audiences, create meaningful connections amongst individuals event international and national audiences.

The participation TEDxĐaKao' wonderful set of speakers conveys messages from many authentic yet inspiring lenses of perspectives. Kathy Uyen, an actress and film director, made a thoroughly impressive sharing about acting principles that could help people focus, be more aware and open with connections - "Let's Life Imitates Art". Thus, her sharing has helped audiences become closer, as well as reminds everyone to create meaningful moments in their daily life. After 18 years she is well recognized an actress, film director, and an acting coach; Ms. Kathy Uyen has enriched TEDxĐaKao stage with a new philosophy of life that makes two people stand side by side, give each other compliments, shares what they did wrong and wishes just by looking at each other. This experience has made the participants excited and overwhelmed by her approach. Although they only looked at each other through the eyes of the two strangers, they also acknowledged a bit of emotional connection with each other, which is considered a great success in Kathy Uyen's speech about the genuine connection between people.

In the speech of Mr. Dao Trung Thanh, a devotee of Telecommunication and Information Technology who has lead 300 employees and 25 years at VNPT, His sharing has help audiences to orient their future career, find their real selves, and core values. To his belief that shared on a published book "Career 4.0", no one will be lost with a set of values if we all have to adapt to this fast-changing, audacious future that one technological era could offer. Besides that, a simple sharing of a psychotherapist - Mr. Phuong Pham, which is about connecting generations in the family by sharing his own experiences and stories, has connected and empathized with the part of life that we all live through and encouraged all to live with understanding and compassion for each other.

The founder of Kien Hung Handicraft and Elsie Collections, Elsie (Chi) Phamhas empowered everyone on how to say "No" to things that not our values when we're at the moment of important life decisions to make way to say "Yes" for the true opportunities of life. She said "No" to the field of finance, which has inherently been the success of her family, to say "Yes" to her true passion for handicraft from bamboo - a wonderous wealth that nature has given to Vietnam. Saying "No" to great collaboration opportunities going against her core values means being able to say "Yes" to a future she genuinely wishes for. Her journey of self-discovery found success with the bamboo handicraft village, where disabled artisans found new meanings for their lives. Her speech has inspired and urged participants to seek the definition and meaning of their own version of "success".

Lastly, TEDxĐaKao has brought a wonderful stage for Mr.Nguyen Hoanh Tien, who is the co-founder of UpRace Vietnam and currently CEO at Seedcom. By recognized himself as a lucky person throughout his life, he inspired those involved with social works to make profound win-win-win situations and multiply goodwill. With lesser financial concerns yet bringing greater impacts, social enterprises and civic engagement would still gain great influence and draw major interests from the society. Likewise, he has been applying his financial and media skills to social movements that UpRace Vietnam is currently leading, and now he's ready to share and empower others to replicate this effective model and inspire more of the others!

A unique feature of this event is that everyone has the chance to admire the Ao Dai showcase and shape their own handbooks from lotus materials while enjoying lotus tea and mooncakes provided humbly by Ecolotus and The Coffee House. This is what TEDxĐaKao has always wanted to share throughout our journey: despite being based on the international-level TED, TEDxĐaKao wishes to spread pure-Vietnamese stories and traditional cultures to the community.

TEDxĐaKao has gained immense popularity in connecting ideas worth sharing to speakers of a community that cares for social values.

