Transformation LLC Appoints Two New Managing Directors: Samuel O.J. Spivy (New York), and Radha Bhandari (Middle East)

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2017 by lawyer, author, and investor Walter L. Schindler, Transformation LLC is a new Strategic Advisory and Project Management firm that aims to leverage the latest technology to create higher levels of profit through sustainability and efficiency. To fulfill its mission, Transformation recently appointed two new Managing Directors in preparation for its planned expansion in 2020, Samuel OJ Spivy based in New York City, US, and Radha Bhandari, based in Dubai UAE.

Samuel "Jock" Spivy is a seasoned media executive and consultant with over 25 years of media management experience. In digital media, Spivy has served as the co-Founder of Interactive Bureau, LLC. His website portfolio accomplishments include Discovery Channel, USA Today, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Barnes & Noble, McKinsey & Co., and Rogers Communications (Toronto). In Consulting, Spivy has served as Managing Director of Mishkin Associates where he provided strategic consulting services to Gannett, Hearst Newspapers, McClatchy, Tribune Publishing, the Newspaper Association of America, and AP. He also has a strong history in print communications with publications like Rolling Stone. Spivy is a Mentor at the Yale Entrepreneurial Institute and has lectured at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, NYU Publishing Institute, and other institutions around the world. Spivy has a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Oxford University. Spivy will provide media, marketing and communications strategy for Transformation LLC and provide a stronger presence in New York City, USA.

Radha Bhandari is an accomplished finance professional with over 25 years of experience working with Wall Street Global Financial Institutions and The Dubai International Financial Center. Currently based in Dubai, Bhandari has built a successful global network of strategic relationships with global entities, Royal families and key individuals in the region. Her experience includes management at Salomon Brothers NYC, VP Business Development for Middle East at Permal, and Director of Business Development and Asset Management at Bank of London & the Middle East. Over her career, Bhandari has become a sought-after capital advisor and respected liaison in the MENA region; she is a featured writer and contributing editor for several global business magazines and journals, is a member of The Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment as well as a U.A.E. member of WAIN and MindShift (Angel Investor Network) that supports and encourages angel investments towards ventures funded or founded by a woman. As Managing Director for the Middle East, Bhandari will serve as leader for capital strategies in the region.

Transformation LLC offers an innovative approach to realizing enhanced profitability while integrating sustainability through advanced technologies. Radha Bhandari and Jock Spivy join a strong list of other managing director and advisors, all of which can be found here: https://www.transformationholdings.com/

