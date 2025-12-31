Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TransDigm Group To Buy Stellant Systems For $960 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), an aircraft components maker, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Stellant Systems, Inc., a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, for around $960 million in cash.

Mike Lisman, CEO of TransDigm, said: "We are excited to have an agreement to acquire Stellant. The company's highly engineered, proprietary products generate significant aftermarket revenue and fit well with our long-standing business strategy…We expect this acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives."

Stellant, headquartered in California, is a maker of high-power electronic components and subsystems for the aerospace and defense end market.

Stellant is expected to report around $300 million in revenue for the year ending on December 31.

