TransDigm Group Aktie 2385948 / US8936411003
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
31.12.2025 14:43:53
TransDigm Group To Buy Stellant Systems For $960 Mln In Cash
(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), an aircraft components maker, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Stellant Systems, Inc., a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, for around $960 million in cash.
Mike Lisman, CEO of TransDigm, said: "We are excited to have an agreement to acquire Stellant. The company's highly engineered, proprietary products generate significant aftermarket revenue and fit well with our long-standing business strategy…We expect this acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives."
Stellant, headquartered in California, is a maker of high-power electronic components and subsystems for the aerospace and defense end market.
Stellant is expected to report around $300 million in revenue for the year ending on December 31.