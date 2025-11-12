Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.11.2025 13:30:35

TransDigm Group Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $451 million, or $7.75 per share. This compares with $336 million, or $5.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $629 million or $10.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $2.437 billion from $2.185 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $451 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.75 vs. $5.80 last year. -Revenue: $2.437 Bln vs. $2.185 Bln last year.