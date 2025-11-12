TransDigm Group Aktie 2385948 / US8936411003
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
12.11.2025 13:30:35
TransDigm Group Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $451 million, or $7.75 per share. This compares with $336 million, or $5.80 per share, last year.
Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $629 million or $10.82 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $2.437 billion from $2.185 billion last year.
TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $451 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.75 vs. $5.80 last year. -Revenue: $2.437 Bln vs. $2.185 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu TransDigm Group IncShs
|
11.11.25
|Ausblick: TransDigm Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25