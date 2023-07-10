|
11.07.2023 00:46:00
TRANSDEV TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE IN CENTRAL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Bus Workers Demand Living Wage, Fair Contract
VISALIA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 517 are on strike. The workers provide vital transportation services for Visalia Transit Systems and SEKI Bus Operations in Sequoia National Park.
"Transdev has failed to bargain a fair economic package in good faith," said Greg Landers, Local 517 Secretary-Treasurer. "These workers provide safe and timely transportation services, and they deserve a strong union contract. Local 517 is committed to getting the best possible agreement, and we'll be on the picket line until Transdev offers us a fair deal."
"All we are asking for is a living wage," said James Balducci, a Transdev bus driver. "Transdev's refusal to negotiate an economic package for us is a slap in the face. We are the backbone of the public transit system in our community. We deserve compensation that reflects the important nature of our work."
Local 517 has been in negotiations with Transdev for one month and workers have already voted down two offers from the company. This is the third time Transdev has caused Teamsters to strike in California in less than three months.
Teamsters Local 517 represents 1,800 workers in Tulare, Kings, Kern, Fresno, and Madera counties, California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal517.com.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transdev-teamsters-on-strike-in-central-valley-california-301873564.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 517
