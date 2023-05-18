Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'536 0.3%  DAX 16'163 1.3%  Euro 0.9750 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'367 1.0%  Gold 1'958 -1.2%  Bitcoin 24'384 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9051 0.7%  Öl 76.0 -1.1% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
On113454047UBS24476758Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Amazon645156Swiss Re12688156Moderna44811242NVIDIA994529Valiant1478650
19.05.2023 00:14:00

TRANSDEV BUS OPERATORS HOLD ULP STRIKE IN CHULA VISTA

Workers Demand Fair Treatment, File ULPs and OSHA Complaint

CHULA VISTA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev workers represented by Teamsters Local 683 who provide transportation services for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) are on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Local 683 has filed three ULP charges and an OSHA complaint against Transdev for bargaining in bad faith, threatening workers for honoring a picket line, unilaterally changing drivers' schedules, and failing to provide workers with access to sanitary bathrooms and secure rest areas for their legally mandated breaks.

"These bus drivers are the backbone of the San Diego public transit system, and it is abhorrent how they are being treated by Transdev," said Jose Puga, Vice President and Business Agent at Local 683. "In addition to facing inhumane conditions, Transdev has failed to bargain in good faith and offer these workers a fair contract. Workers deserve much better – and Transdev bus workers will be on strike until they are provided decent wages and sanitary conditions."

"We are not asking for much," said Adelene Adams, a Transdev bus operator. "We want clean bathrooms, somewhere safe to take breaks, and better compensation. It is disheartening to be treated so despicably by Transdev, but we are grateful to have the Teamsters – especially Jose Puga – fighting for us at the bargaining table and alongside us on the picket line."

Local 683 has been in negotiations with Transdev for six months and recently received a final offer from Transdev, which workers voted down. After exhausting negotiations, workers unanimously voted to authorize the strike.

Teamsters Local 683 represents 2,700 workers in a variety of industries in Southern California.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transdev-bus-operators-hold-ulp-strike-in-chula-vista-301829129.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 683

Inside Trading & Investment

