Transcript of the video message from the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada to mark Canadian Armed Forces Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2020 /CNW/ - On this Sunday June 7, 2020, Canadian Armed Forces Day, let us pause for a moment to cheer the men and women who serve our country.

Whether they wear the Navy, Army or Air Force uniform, serve in the regular or reserve forces, they stand on guard for Canada and they are always ready to answer the call of duty.

This proud tradition of service dates back more than a century, and we do recall the battles they fought, their feats of arms and their bravery, particularly this year, as we mark the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and the Allied victory. We recognize the sacrifice of all those who served during the Second World War and we honour our fallen. We will always remember them.

Throughout our history, members of the Canadian Forces have been there in times of need. They have deployed on missions in every corner of the world and right here at home. Just now, many of them are fighting a very different enemy—an invisible enemy—working alongside the front-line health workers, lending a hand in the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many thanks to them for their flexibility and invaluable assistance in the face of this unprecedented crisis.

Even in times of peace, military service is not without risk. This reality was made all too real recently by the tragic helicopter accident that killed six airmen and sailors, and by the crash that took the life of Captain Jenn Casey of the Snowbirds Air Demonstration Team. The entire nation mourns their loss. Our deepest sympathies to their families and to their crew members.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to every military family across Canada. Their resilience and unwavering support is the rock that holds it together for our military personnel and allows them to perform at their best, as they protect and defend our liberties.

As commander-in-chief, I could not be more proud of our troops. On behalf of all Canadians, thank you. Best wishes to you all. Stay safe.

Julie Payette

Please note that the text above is a transcript of the video available at https://bit.ly/3eTWDWe.

Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada