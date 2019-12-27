transcosmos starts distributing "Koh Gen Do" natural skincare products in Thailand and Malaysia

TOYKO, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is now distributing natural skincare products by KohGenDo Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Shintaro Itabashi; Koh Gen Do) in Thailand and Malaysia as their local distributor. Together with Koh Gen Do, transcosmos started off with cross-border e-commerce and in-flight shopping services and then executed extensive marketing initiatives by combining online and offline that ranged from opening up offline stores and e-commerce websites to planning and managing public relations and promotional events in each country.

Koh Gen Do, a skincare product brand founded in 1986 in Azabujyuban, Tokyo Japan, has been committed to its policy of developing and offering skincare products free of ingredients that may harm the skin (such as fragrances, synthetic dyes and mineral oils). Under the concept of "Koh Gen Do's products go beyond skin quality, age and nationality, and are for everyone. We believe that your natural skin should be the protagonist of your story," Koh Gen Do now operates their stores across 10 countries in addition to Japan. Koh Gen Do was seeking to distribute their products in the ASEAN region, particularly in Thailand and Malaysia. With the mission to deliver their goal, transcosmos became a local distributor for Koh Gen Do for Thailand in May 2019 and for Malaysia in October 2019, and held launch events inviting local media including newspapers and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL).

To assist Koh Gen Do's expansion into the ASEAN market, as a first step, transcosmos offered cross-border e-commerce and in-flight duty-free shopping services because such services do not require approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). At the same time, transcosmos launched social networking service (SNS) in each country using its local languages. This SNS communication channel was primarily used for disseminating Koh Gen Do brand information including the history of the brand with a focus on product information to deliver information that customers want to know about the brand. On obtaining the FDA approval, transcosmos assisted Koh Gen Do in opening multiple offline stores in local cosmetic shops to create customer touchpoints where customers can experience the brand firsthand. Moreover, transcosmos held press events and in-store touch-up events to build and boost Koh Gen Do brand awareness. After the press events, the in-store sales volume recorded a 300% increase from a month earlier. Convinced with this success, Koh Gen Do is now planning to expand their sales channels to department stores and other duty-free stores.

Here are the comments received from Jang, Manager of Global Business Department at Koh Gen Do:

"KohGenDo has become a popular brand through word-of-month as our brand has long been favored by many professionals working in the film industry in Japan and Hollywood. However, today, non-professional customers are just as knowledgeable about beauty and skincare products as the professionals, and the number of customers seeking higher quality products and choosing KohGenDo has increased significantly. We see the same trend outside Japan. Our repeat customers have been increasing every year, particularly in Asia. Going forward, by analyzing trends and needs in various countries we will explore ways that only KohGenDo can deliver to expand our brand."

transcosmos, with local subsidiaries in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, offers one-stop, end-to-end services ranging from marketing to customer support that are essential for running e-commerce businesses. Now, transcosmos has the ability to assist clients in distributing their products both online and offline by acting as their local distributor, importing and selling their products to local offline stores. Building on the digital know-how that transcosmos has gained through the provision of services over the years, transcosmos will develop, propose and execute business strategies that merge online and offline channels based on market attributes specific to each country. As a business partner, transcosmos aims to assist clients in achieving long-lasting success in their new markets.

■ transcosmos services for the ASEAN market

By utilizing both online and offline channels, transcosmos supports clients' entry into the ASEAN market, with strong partnerships with top players in the market and our know-how accumulated by the local subsidiaries in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. Clients can also select and develop sales channels such as cross-border e-commerce and the duty-free market that match the phase of their business cycles. Being a client's local distributor as well as their business partner, transcosmos designs, plans and executes branding and sales growth strategies in the local markets from clients' perspectives.

■ transcosmos Global E-Commerce One-Stop Services

Along with the growth of the e-commerce market, transcosmos has been providing global e-commerce one-stop services to deliver our clients' superior products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the world. We help clients in various ways that best match each client's needs by offering operational services including e-commerce website development and operations, fulfillment (receipt of goods, picking, packaging, shipping), customer service, web marketing, analysis and more for clients to sell their products and services globally. With our services, clients can either launch their e-commerce business by themselves, operate cross-border e-commerce business to sell products and services from Japan to the global market, or sell their products via our e-commerce sales channels. transcosmos provides strong support for clients to sell their products globally by leveraging global sales channels that we have developed including the prominent e-commerce shopping malls, leading e-commerce websites, major retailers worldwide as well as our partnerships with prominent local e-commerce outsourcing businesses in each country. transcosmos will continue to deliver our clients' products and services into the hands of consumers in Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Central and South America and more.

About KohGenDo Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1986 in Azabujyuban, Tokyo, Japan. In 1986, an actress who was suffering from skin problems developed a line of natural skincare products, a fusion of skincare techniques and the latest technology to restore her smooth and beautiful skin. Koh Gen Do's skincare products that are gentle on the skin and well-known for a long-lasting beautiful finish have earned the trust of professionals who have sharp eyes for skincare product qualities. Koh Gen Do skincare products are now used in over 1,000 films, dramas, and stages both in Japan and abroad (*as of September, 2019 including works yet to be released.)

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

