transcosmos Releases a LINE Official Account Operations Service Package, a Solution for Clients' Various Needs and Challenges

LINE Official Account operations service package, a solution to various operational challenges

LINE official account operations require diverse tasks such as messaging, posting on timeline, creating content and scheduling for messaging and posting. The "LINE Official Account Operations Package" service lineup fits the needs of clients that range from account launch support to operations consulting service to maximize account's performance. What's more, with the aim of offering services that pinpoint each client's specific challenges and budgets, transcosmos has prepared a custom plan to enable clients to select only the services they need from three categories, namely, initial support, content creation, and operations support. All the services under this package will be served by transcosmos's dedicated team of LINE account operations experts who have abundant knowledge about LINE as well as track experience in LINE account operations. Fully grasping clients' objectives, the team will develop the best operations plan to help clients achieve their objectives based on their experience, and operate clients' accounts effectively whilst executing the PDCA cycle.

Special offer for each package plan at monthly price of 300,000 yen .

. Clients can select services they need separately from initial support, content creation and operations services categories (starts from 300,000 yen per month).

per month). Comprehensive operations support services built on abundant experience and knowledge

transcosmos has set up a dedicated support desk for clients under the LINE Standard Plan. Its key services include account opening support, admin screen operations support and simple reporting. In addition, clients can receive an explanation on LINE's service menus and information on LINE official account case studies via this support desk.

Business hours: 9:30 to 17:30 *excluding weekends and holidays (including year-end and new year holidays)

Support Office contact information will be available only to clients who have a Standard Plan service contract.

For the second straight year, transcosmos has received the highest certification for "Technology Partner" in the "LINE Account Connect" category under the "LINE Biz-Solutions Partner Program," a program by which LINE certifies its sales and development partners of LINE enterprise services. Building on its extensive LINE-related service implementation records and support experience, transcosmos continues to help clients across a broad range of industries implement and operate LINE-related services.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 locations across 30 countries with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

