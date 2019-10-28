transcosmos Korea named official agency of Kakao Talk chat-based customer services

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos Korea, inc., a subsidiary of transcosmos inc., is delighted to announce that the company has been named an official agency of "kakao I Open Builder," an AI development platform by Kakao Corporation (headquarters in Jeju City, Republic of Korea; Chairman: Kim Beom-su; Kakao). transcosmos Korea can now utilize Kakao's AI technologies in offering chat-based Kakao Talk customer services.

"kakao I Open Builder" by Kakao is a platform that is equipped with Kakao's AI technologies. With this platform, companies and brands can apply chat bot to their "Plus Friend," their Kakao Talk accounts, and offer various services to their customers including customer support, advanced sales, booking and ordering. In addition, "kakao I Open Builder" makes it easier to develop voice services for "kakao mini," Kakao's smart speaker. As an official "kakao I Open Builder" agency, transcosmos

Korea can now utilize Kakao AI technologies, thereby designing both chat bots for Kakao Talk "Plus Friend" and voice bots for kakao mini voice. With its proven record and know-how in customer support services, transcosmos Korea will provide highly professional chat-based customer services.

transcosmos Korea was also named an official Kakao Talk dealer in 2017. Now being named an official agency of "kakao I Open Builder," transcosmos Korea will provide various one-stop customer support solutions via Kakao Talk, the most used messaging app in Republic of Korea.

On top of providing customer support services via Kakao Talk, transcosmos Korea has been developing and delivering diverse future-oriented service platforms and ITO solutions with the aim of delivering customer experiences that support cutting-edge technologies including a video chat solution, a non-face-to-face authentication solution, RPA (robotic process automation) solutions, an ARS (audio response system) with monitoring feature, omni-channel document sharing solutions, STT (speech to text) solutions and more. transcosmos Korea continues to deliver the best services that suit each client's needs through offering extensive solutions that meet ever changing customer support trends.



About transcosmos Korea

transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos inc.,offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.

Established: May 2001

Number of bases: 14

Number of employees: 7,800 (approximate)

URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/

Download the sales brochure here: http://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/company_new/company_main.asp#Brochure

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.