transcosmos Helps Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture Send "Municipal Information" via LINE

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. and transcosmos online communications inc. began delivering "KANAMETO," a LINE messaging tool, to Koriyama city, Fukushima prefecture (Mayer of Koriyama: Masato Shinagawa) on July 1, 2019, in order to assist Koriyama city in utilizing LINE.

Koriyama city renewed its "Koriyama City LINE Official Account" (account name: Koriyama City Office) on July 1, 2019. Through this account, the city sends out various information related to disaster and crime prevention, parenting, health and medical care, events, garbage and recycling, tourism and more. Users can receive only the information that they need by selecting the type of information they want to receive, their residential area, etc. The city aims at making its citizen's lives more convenient through the provision of various information.

Users can select and receive information on "Disaster and Crime Prevention and Safe Community," "Parenting," "Lifelong Learning," "Heath and Medical Care," "Environment," "Event," "Tax," "Tourism," "Garbage and Recycling," "Work and Employment" and "Consultation."

"Koriyama City LINE Official Account" not only delivers information to its citizens via LINE messages. It also offers ready access to useful websites including "Koriyama city official site," "Koriyama foreign language portal" and "Procedural Navi" by adding links on LINE talk screen's rich menu.

The city utilizes a 3 x 4 split-screen feature (offered by KANAMETO), a feature which does not come with LINE Official Account standard features, in order to provide all necessary links for users. Now, Koriyama city is considering the possibility of utilizing KANAMETO's "Talk feature" to set up a helpdesk on its LINE Official Account where users can make enquiries about municipal administration.

Koriyama city wanted to build a framework which enables the city to deliver administrative information to its local citizens of over 332 thousand according to the needs of each user. In order to realize its objective, Koriyama city implemented "KANAMETO," a tool which is equipped with both questionnaire and segmented messaging features, recognizing its various advantages such as its user-friendliness, usability, implementation cost, and its abundant implementation record to local governments.

On April 23, 2019, LINE Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Takeshi Idezawa) announced that the company will release "Local Government Plan" for its LINE Official Account services and began accepting the applications for the plan on May 21, 2019. Koriyama city's LINE Official Account is one of the accounts registered under the plan. In addition to offering KANAMETO, transcosmos online communications provided support for Koriyama city to apply for the "Local Government Plan" whilst offering advice to the city on ways to make the most of their LINE official account based on its proven record in offering services to other local governments.



Comment from a person in charge of KANAMETO service in Koriyama city

We, Koriyama city, have decided to deploy "KANAMETO" with our strong wish to provide "ready access to Koriyama city information" to many of our citizens, visitors and more. We will continue to deliver information that is relevant to users by considering the needs of each individual user. We hope many more people will add our account to their LINE friends."

KANAMETO is a LINE messaging tool developed and offered by transcosmos communications inc., a joint-stock company among transcosmos, LINE Corporation and salesforce.com, Inc. Equipped with a questionnaire feature, KANAMETO enables businesses to deliver segmented messages based on user attributes collected via this feature in addition to having one-on-one chat communication with LINE users. Through the offering of diverse services that range from LINE marketing to customer support, transcosmos and transcosmos communications help local governments and businesses communicate with consumers.

About transcosmos online communications inc.

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation. In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. transcosmos online communications aims to deliver diverse solutions and services that build a better and stronger relationship between businesses and users through leveraging LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities. The company's ultimate vision is to make their communication platform a new de facto standard for communication between businesses and users. In September, 2017, transcosmos online communications released "KANAMETO," its unique LINE@ compatible segmented messaging tool. Visit us here (Japanese only): https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/transcosmos-online

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 locations across 30 countries with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

