transcosmos assists Panasonic in promoting "HomeHawk," their home monitoring system for the U.S. market

TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is now assisting Panasonic Corporation in their marketing promotions for "HomeHawk," their home monitoring camera system for the U.S. market. In partnership with its subsidiary transcosmos America Inc., transcosmos is providing Panasonic with its one-stop services that cover social listening to planning and executing marketing strategies in the U.S. market.

"HomeHawk" by Panasonic is a family of home monitoring camera systems that Panasonic sells for the U.S. market. It is designed for hassle-free installation, provides super wide-angle camera views and its high-quality color night vision monitors and records everything in full color, even at night. As e-commerce shopping becomes more and more popular, the theft of packages left at people's front doors is becoming a social problem in the U.S. Under such circumstances, consumer needs for preventing package thefts and keeping strangers out are high in the market. Recognizing this, Panasonic wanted to enhance their marketing promotions to drive "HomeHawk" sales.

To assist Panasonic in promoting "HomeHawk," transcosmos started off with social listening to understand its users. More specifically, transcosmos analyzed collected user reviews and learned how the product is currently perceived by users while identifying its competitive differentiators. transcosmos also listed up user needs in the entire security camera market, set potential target segments (personas), and then developed selling messages that match each circumstance and challenge of set personas. Based on the results of such prep work, transcosmos created and operated the "HomeHawk" product website as well as managed internet promotions. Ultimately, the website achieved a high click through rate (CTR) for Google Search Ads.

Here are the comments received from Sadao Natsuyama, Appliances Company, Panasonic Corporation:

"To successfully launch an e-commerce channel for our new product category, we thought it necessary to incorporate fresh perspectives in taking approaches to attract shoppers to the channel and increase conversion rate (CVR). Starting from user analysis via social listening and making the product page more attractive, transcosmos offered us various proposals and plans as well as feedback on the results to make the store even better from an objective standpoint. We look forward to receiving more proposals from transcosmos that enable us to convey the appeal of the entire HomeHawk product family to our customers, thereby growing our business in the U.S. market going forward."

Based on a clear understanding of each market characteristic, transcosmos delivers diverse services including digital marketing and customer support that meet local business practices, culture and user needs through its 168 bases across 30 countries and regions. transcosmos offers effective customer communication strategies for the real-world to help clients solve their challenges and sell their popular items overseas, achieve results in the global market by executing localized strategies building on those that worked in Japan and find ways to differentiate themselves in the international market.

■ About "HomeHawk"

Simple. Reliable. Secure. Appliances Company, Panasonic Corporation sells HomeHawk, a family of home monitoring camera systems under these messages in the U.S. The HomeHawk Front Door and Outdoor cameras are perfect for setting up and securing your front door from both design and feature perspectives.

Product name: HomeHawk

HomeHawk by Panasonic: https://shop.panasonic.com/homehawk

Key features: 172-degree wide-angle view, color night vision, 100% wireless, waterproof, mobile-app alerts, 2-Way Talk, works with Alexa & Google Assistant, no monthly fees



