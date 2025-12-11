|
11.12.2025 02:07:53
Transcontinental Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Transcontinental Inc. (TCL_A.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at C$42.90 million, or C$0.51 per share. This compares with C$47.90 million, or C$0.57 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Transcontinental Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$68.60 million or C$0.82 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to C$732.40 million from C$749.30 million last year.
Transcontinental Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: C$42.90 Mln. vs. C$47.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.51 vs. C$0.57 last year. -Revenue: C$732.40 Mln vs. C$749.30 Mln last year.
