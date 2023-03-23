|
23.03.2023 01:00:00
Transcenta to Present Two Preclinical Studies at AACR 2023
SUZHOU, China, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, today announces that two preclinical studies in relation to TST003, a First-in-Class mAb Targeting GREMLIN-1, and TST010, an ADCC enhanced anti-CD25 mAb will be presented as posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023. This year's meeting will be held from April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, USA.
The AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine from institutions all over the world.
A brief summary of the presentations is as follows:
Title: The Preclinical Characterization of TST003, a First-in-Class mAb Targeting GREMLIN-1 Overexpressed by Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts and Tumor Cells
Abstract#: 465
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: New Drug Targets
Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 20231:30 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
Title: ADCC enhanced anti-CD25 mAb (TST010) exhibited potent anti-tumor activity by depleting Treg cells and increasing CD8+T/Treg ratio in preclinical tumor models
Abstract#: 1546
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates
Session Time: Monday Apr 17, 20239:00 AM - 12:30 PM (EDT)
About TST003
TST003 is a high affinity monoclonal antibody targeting Gremlin1, a member of the TGF-β superfamily. Gremlin1 protein is a highly conserved secreted protein and has shown to play important roles during embryonic development and promote epithelial mesenchymal transition. Gremlin1 is upregulated in multiple solid tumors. TST003 has demonstrated promising single agent and combination activities in patient-derived xenograft tumor models from the difficult-to-treat solid tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitors including castration resistant prostate cancer and microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.
About TST010
Using immune tolerance breaking antibody platform, Transcenta generated a humanized IgG1 subtype anti-CD25 monoclonal antibody with reduced fucose (TST010). TST010 binds to human CD25 with high affinity and selectivity, but does not block IL-2 binding to CD25. Non-blocking activity to IL-2 signaling on human PBMC has been further confirmed by the phosphorylation of STAT5. By reducing fucosylation during cell culture process, TST010 mAb gains the enhanced ADCC activity in vitro and anti-tumor activity by depleting Treg cells and increasing CD8+T/Treg ratio in preclinical tumor models.
About Transcenta Holding Limited
Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.
Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US and in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou of China, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.
For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transcenta-to-present-two-preclinical-studies-at-aacr-2023-301778655.html
SOURCE Transcenta Holding Limited
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Vermögensaufbau mit Dividenden
Sie sind auf der Suche nach der höchsten Rendite? Wie Sie mit nur einem Tracker-Zertifikat langfristig ein Vermögen aufbauen und die besten Dividenden-Tipps - hier erfahren Sie mehr!
Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Aussagen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende verlustreich -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte letztlich knapp in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Börsen schwankten die Kurse am Mittwoch deutlich, letztlich gaben sie klar nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}