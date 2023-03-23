SMI 10'782 -0.1%  SPI 14'123 0.0%  Dow 32'030 -1.6%  DAX 15'216 0.1%  Euro 0.9964 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'196 0.3%  Gold 1'967 1.3%  Bitcoin 24'957 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9174 -0.5%  Öl 75.8 1.0% 
23.03.2023 01:00:00

Transcenta to Present Two Preclinical Studies at AACR 2023

SUZHOU, China, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, today announces that two preclinical studies in relation to TST003, a First-in-Class mAb Targeting GREMLIN-1, and TST010, an ADCC enhanced anti-CD25 mAb will be presented as posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023. This year's meeting will be held from April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, USA.

The AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine from institutions all over the world.

A brief summary of the presentations is as follows:
Title: The Preclinical Characterization of TST003, a First-in-Class mAb Targeting GREMLIN-1 Overexpressed by Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts and Tumor Cells
Abstract#: 465
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: New Drug Targets
Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 20231:30 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)

Title: ADCC enhanced anti-CD25 mAb (TST010) exhibited potent anti-tumor activity by depleting Treg cells and increasing CD8+T/Treg ratio in preclinical tumor models
Abstract#: 1546
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates
Session Time: Monday Apr 17, 20239:00 AM - 12:30 PM (EDT)

About TST003

TST003 is a high affinity monoclonal antibody targeting Gremlin1, a member of the TGF-β superfamily. Gremlin1 protein is a highly conserved secreted protein and has shown to play important roles during embryonic development and promote epithelial mesenchymal transition. Gremlin1 is upregulated in multiple solid tumors. TST003 has demonstrated promising single agent and combination activities in patient-derived xenograft tumor models from the difficult-to-treat solid tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitors including castration resistant prostate cancer and microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.

About TST010

Using immune tolerance breaking antibody platform, Transcenta generated a humanized IgG1 subtype anti-CD25 monoclonal antibody with reduced fucose (TST010). TST010 binds to human CD25 with high affinity and selectivity, but does not block IL-2 binding to CD25. Non-blocking activity to IL-2 signaling on human PBMC has been further confirmed by the phosphorylation of STAT5. By reducing fucosylation during cell culture process, TST010 mAb gains the enhanced ADCC activity in vitro and anti-tumor activity by depleting Treg cells and increasing CD8+T/Treg ratio in preclinical tumor models.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US and in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou of China, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transcenta-to-present-two-preclinical-studies-at-aacr-2023-301778655.html

SOURCE Transcenta Holding Limited

