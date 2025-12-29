Transcenta Collaborates With EirGenix To License HiCB Platform

(RTTNews) - Transcenta Holding Limited (6628.HK) announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration and non-exclusive licensing agreement with EirGenix Inc., a global biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing company.

Under the agreement, Transcenta will grant EirGenix a non-exclusive license to use its Highly Intensified Continuous Bioprocessing (HiCB) platform. This includes highly productive continuous perfusion and integrated hybrid continuous purification process technologies, supported by comprehensive process documentation, know-how, and regulatory packages. Transcenta will receive substantial upfront and milestone payments, along with future royalties tied to the commercial use of the licensed technologies.

The HiCB platform is designed to enhance process efficiency, improve control and product consistency, and significantly reduce manufacturing costs compared to conventional fed-batch processes. The improvements aim to expand global patient access to high-quality, affordable biologics.

Through this collaboration, EirGenix will adopt Transcenta's HiCB platform to advance its biologics development programs and manufacturing operations. The company also plans to apply the platform to serve CDMO clients seeking intensified and continuous manufacturing solutions.