Transcat, Inc. Accelerates Operational Excellence Initiatives with Acquisition of Calibration Software Company

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) ("Transcat” or the "Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it has acquired Infinite Integral Solutions Inc. ("IIS”), effective July 19, 2019. IIS, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, is the owner and developer of the CalTree™ suite of software solutions for the automation of calibration procedures and datasheet generation. Total consideration for the shares of IIS was C$1.4 million, subject in part to the achievement of certain milestones.

"We believe this acquisition will greatly enhance our operational efficiency efforts and allow us to build out a commercialized platform capable of facilitating calibration automation for various disciplines,” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are in the early testing phases, beta test results in our Rochester lab have been positive, and rollout for the first limited set of calibration disciplines is expected in the near-term. Following the expected successful rollout, we plan to develop automation opportunities for additional disciplines. Ultimately, we expect to produce a scalable solution that, among other initiatives, will help to manage the accelerated top-line growth we expect to see continue while optimizing our Service segment productivity every day to enhance our gross margin.”

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, including life science, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services and in-house services through 21 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expects,” "estimates,” "projects,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "could,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat, Inc. expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the commercialization of software products, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

