12.09.2023 00:07:00

Transamerica Taps Industry Leader Pooja Rahman as Chief Risk Officer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that Pooja Rahman will be appointed as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and a member of the Transamerica Management Board, effective September 11, 2023. Her responsibilities will include managing all risk and actuarial functions along with maintaining Transamerica's risk management framework and enhancing its risk management capabilities.

Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/)

Ms. Rahman joins Transamerica from Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.'s US subsidiary Protective Life Corporation, where she has served as Chief Risk Officer. Her career experience has focused on high impact risk, capital, asset liability management, investment and hedging programs, product pricing and non-financial risks. She also brings regulatory expertise from her prior positions with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and the Iowa Insurance Division (IID). Ms. Rahman was recently recognized as 2023 Chief Risk Officer of the year by Insurance ERM.

"I am delighted that Pooja is joining our leadership team and management board," said Will Fuller, President and CEO of Transamerica. "She is a high caliber, proven executive who brings a wealth of experience across the spectrum of risk management and the regulatory domain. A strong risk culture is essential in Transamerica's next chapter as we build America's leading middle market life insurance and retirement company".

Ms. Rahman holds a Juris Doctorate from Drake University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Mumbai. Appointed in 2019 as an inaugural member, she serves on the Federal Reserve Board's Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC).

Ms. Rahman succeeds Julie Spore, who has served as Chief Risk Officer since 2019, and will remain with the company in a new senior leadership position. 

About Transamerica
With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live their best lives through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica is dedicated to building America's leading middle market life insurance and retirement company, with unique access to the large and growing middle market consumer via World Financial Group and US retirement recordkeeping. Transamerica provides a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts, and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as investment management services.

In 2022, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $46 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each Aegon company is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Media inquiries:
Media.Relations@transamerica.com
Erin Yang
(303) 383-5295

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transamerica-taps-industry-leader-pooja-rahman-as-chief-risk-officer-301923867.html

SOURCE Transamerica

