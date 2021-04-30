SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1019 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.6%  Bitcoin 48’390 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.3% 
30.04.2021 02:11:00

TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) on April 29, 2021 declared the following monthly dividends:

Dividend Per Share

Record Date

Payment Date

$0.07833

July 15, 2021

July 30, 2021

$0.07833

August 13, 2021

August 31, 2021

$0.07833

September 15, 2021

September 30, 2021

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, one natural gas pipeline and one battery storage facility, representing an ownership interest of 2,633 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Washington, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.

For more information about TransAlta Renewables, visit its web site at transaltarenewables.com.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc.

