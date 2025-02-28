Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’004 0.4%  SPI 17’150 0.2%  Dow 43’841 1.4%  DAX 22’551 0.0%  Euro 0.9371 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’464 -0.2%  Gold 2’857 -0.7%  Bitcoin 76’151 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9031 0.3%  Öl 73.2 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018
Top News
Super Micro-Aktie rot: Führungskräfte reduzieren ihre Aktienbestände
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Deshalb dürfte bei Palantir in nächster Zeit kein Aktiensplit anstehen
Intel-Aktie legt trotz Verschiebung des US-Werks zu
USDC nimmt Tether Marktanteile ab: Was den Stablecoin aktuell antreibt
NVIDIA-Aktien und Amazon-Aktien abgestossen: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Commerzbank im 4. Quartal 2024 im Depot
Suche...

Genmab A-S Aktie [Valor: 1129757 / ISIN: DK0010272202]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2025 22:04:00

Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons

Genmab A-S
202.24 CHF 0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 28, 2025 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) - In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, this document discloses the data of the transactions made in Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) by managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

The company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons have given Genmab A/S power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Genmab shares by the company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

About Genmab 
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO) antibody medicines®.?

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com?and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:        
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

The Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend” and "plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in the Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.


CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Carl Jacobsens Vej 30
2500 Valby
Denmark

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Genmab A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genmab A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:17 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
15:20 The 30-Second Rule: TMAC’s Role in Reducing Execution Costs for Traders
09:11 Marktüberblick: Aixtron unter Druck
08:48 Rekordfahrt fürs Erste beendet
07:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Beginn einer Korrektur?
27.02.25 Logo WHS NVIDIA Aktie: Nvidia dominiert den KI-Markt. Jetzt einsteigen? Quartalszahlen & Aktienperspektive.
27.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Moncler SpA
27.02.25 Volkswagen lässt den Verbrenner länger laufen
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’562.20 18.71 B1LSOU
Short 13’858.19 13.14 JZUBSU
Short 14’394.25 8.50 UDYBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’004.48 28.02.2025 17:30:18
Long 12’462.62 19.70 BA8SPU
Long 12’185.58 13.84 B78S8U
Long 11’670.20 8.97 BCLS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genmab A-S 202.24 0.08% Genmab A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Prognose: So kann es jetzt weitergehen
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Fallt BTC nun in einen Bärenmarkt unter 80.000 Dollar?
Bitcoin rutscht zeitweise unter Marke von 80'000 US-Dollar - Altcoins, Strategy- und Coinbase-Aktien auch unter Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Februar 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Holcim-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Holcim wird profitabler - Abspaltung von Nordamerika-Geschäft im Plan
Jeremy Grantham: Diese Aktien dominieren sein Milliarden-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024
Clariant-Aktie stürzt dennoch ab: Clariant steigert Gewinn trotz Umsatzminus
Trump-Aussagen zu Ukraine und Zöllen im Blick: SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Wall Street schliesst weit im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel tiefrot
Sixt-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Sixt senkt Dividende nach Gewinnrückgang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump-Aussagen zu Ukraine und Zöllen im Blick: SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Wall Street schliesst weit im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel tiefrot

Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex stabil ins Wochenende ging. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss volatil, setzten sich dann aber nach oben ab. Am Freitag zeigten sich die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost tiefrot.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten