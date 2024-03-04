Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’478 -0.1%  SPI 14’927 -0.1%  Dow 39’000 -0.2%  DAX 17’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9606 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’913 0.4%  Gold 2’115 1.5%  Bitcoin 58’746 5.3%  Dollar 0.8848 0.1%  Öl 82.7 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Kühne + Nagel International2523886Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879ams24924656Lonza1384101
Top News
Xpeng-Mitbegründer schlägt Alarm: Droht ein "Blutbad" auf dem EV-Markt?
Einblick in die Krypto-Strategie: TRON-Gründer Justin Sun legt Bitcoin-Bestände offen, aber was steckt dahinter?
Ausblick: Bayer präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kurswechsel bei Canopy Growth? Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung im Anmarsch
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Genmab A-S Aktie [Valor: 1129757 / ISIN: DK0010272202]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.03.2024 19:10:30

Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons

finanzen.net zero Genmab A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Genmab A-S
2017.00 DKK 4.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; March 4, 2024 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) - In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, this document discloses the data of the transactions made in Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) by managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

The company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons have given Genmab A/S power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Genmab shares by the company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Genmab A/S

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)NameElizabeth O’Farrell
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGenmab A/S
b)LEI-code529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		American Depositary Shares (ADS) related to shares of Genmab A/S

 

 

US3723032062
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADSs
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  USD 27.78817,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-28
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Global Select Market (XNAS)
     


About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 20 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational research and data sciences, which has resulted in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with Knock-Your-Socks-Off (KYSO®) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on X.com/Genmab.

Contact:          
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend” and "plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.

Company Announcement no. 17
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Carl Jacobsens Vej 30
2500 Valby
Denmark

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:54 UBS KeyInvest: Währungshüter im Fokus
10:48 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor EZB-Sitzung und NFPs
09:48 Der Hype um Künstliche Intelligenz geht weiter
09:12 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen-Aktie nach Zahlen unter Druck
08:08 SMI noch zögerlich
29.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
29.02.24 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.02.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’883.63 19.75 BVSSMU
Short 12’121.66 13.97 F1SSMU
Short 12’587.84 8.88 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’477.80 04.03.2024 17:30:29
Long 10’961.14 19.41 SSRM0U
Long 10’686.31 13.32 SSQMJU
Long 10’257.82 8.91 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genmab A-S 2’017.00 4.51% Genmab A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Von zahlreichen Katalysatoren angetrieben: Warum Ethereum der neue Krypto-Liebling werden könnte
Vor Bitcoin-Halving: Bitcoin-Mining-Experte Riot Platforms zählt zahlreiche Risiken auf
Geheimtipp: Das rät Warren Buffett Anlegern mit Blick auf Expertentipps
ARK-ETFs brechen ein: Morningstar nennt Starinvetorin Cathie Wood grösste "Vermögensvernichterin" am Fondsmarkt
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie freundlich: Kanton Zürich sagt Ja zur Pistenverlängerung
Plug Power-Aktie nach Milliardenverlust stark: Geschäftsbetrieb offenbar nicht mehr in Gefahr
SoftwareONE-Aktie verliert: SoftwareONE-Gründeraktionäre beenden Gruppe mit Bain Capital - Neues Angebot?
UBS-Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus: Kläger sehen sich bei Klagen gegen UBS-CS-Fusion offenbar benachteiligt
Panne bei Schweizer Banken: UBS zahlt Nestlé-Dividende zu früh aus - ZKB zahlt Doppellohn an Beamte in Zürich
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Bayer erwirbt Europarechte für Herzmedikament - Glyphosat-Prozess in USA ohne Urteil

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit